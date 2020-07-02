Yovanna Ventura Wows In Tan Bikini Top As She Assures Followers That ‘The Universe Has Your Back’

Instagram model Yovanna Ventura wowed her 5.3 million followers with her recent post. Wearing a tan-colored bikini top, the celebrity also offered some inspiration to her supporters via the caption.

Yovanna wore a strapless tan-colored bikini top that crossed in front. She teamed this with a white-patterned sarong that was knotted low over her hips and showed off her flat stomach. Around her waist, she wore a chunky gold chain belt.

Her long dark hair was unstyled and parted in the middle as it hung down over her shoulders. She appeared to be fresh-faced, wearing little or no makeup. Not that her natural beauty needed any further enhancement.

The Instagram sensation chose large decorative hoop earrings. Around her neck, she wore two gold chains and a delicate anklet completed the look.

Yovanna’s latest snap showed the model sitting cross-legged on the ground. Two of her dogs flanked her. In front of the model was a Tibetan singing bowl, featuring a gold and black pattern. She also held what appeared to be a partially used sage smudge stick.

In the caption, the celebrity wished her supporters a bountiful life that included “self-love, love, peace, happiness, kindness, and abundance always.” She also explained some of the techniques that she liked to use in order to achieve these goals. Yovanna also acknowledged the fact that sometimes embracing the negative was also important in order to find the positive within it.

The model had also chosen a tranquil setting to go with her inspirational post. Large windows showed off a peaceful garden setting. To one side, a pool could be seen.

As soon as Yovanna posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within two hours, the image had gathered close to 46,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her admirers.

“Thank you,” one follower wrote in the comments section, following it up with a long string of emoji to further clarify their thoughts on the matter.

“So glad you are on my feed,” a fan said.

“Wishing you a [very] positive lifestyle,” said another user.

“Loving all the positivity,” a fourth person wrote.

Other followers preferred to use emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular at the time of posting appeared to be the heart-eyes, praying, and kissing emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Yovanna shared another inspirational post to her official Instagram account earlier in the day. Wearing a white lace teddy, the model declared that her fans should “look for something positive,” even if this meant that sometimes it took a little longer to find.