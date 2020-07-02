Yaslen Clemente Shows Off Insane Curves In Tiny Top And Skimpy Panties

Internet sensation Yaslen Clemente dazzled fans around the world on social media after she shared two sexy images of herself on Wednesday, July 1. The bombshell took to her Instagram account to post the new content for her 2 million followers, and it quickly grew in popularity.

The 23-year-old model was seemingly photographed on her bed for the slideshow. Yaslen took center stage as she positioned herself directly in front of the camera, switching between two sexy poses. She emitted a sultry vibe in the first image as she pouted and looked away from the camera. Meanwhile, in the second snap, she kept her eyes closed and blew a kiss — exuding some playfulness.

Her short blond hair, which featured dark roots and highlights, was parted to the right and did not appear to be styled as it fell down around her shoulders in slight waves.

Yaslen also appeared to be sporting a full makeup application for the series — a more that elevated up her look. The makeup seemingly included foundation, blush, eyeshadow, sculpted eyebrows, blush, highlighter, eyeliner, mascara, and brown lipstick.

What demanded the most attention, however, was her curvaceous figure, which she was able to flaunt with a revealing ensemble.

Yaslen’s top was white, sleeveless, cropped, and featured silver detailing. The top was also extremely formfitting on the model, highlighting her busty assets. Further on display was her cleavage, as the garment was designed with a plunging neckline.

The model teamed the top with an equally revealing pair of panties. The briefs, which were designed with a high-rise, skimpy cut, had no trouble showing off her hips and backside. As the underwear was also high-waisted, it drew attention to her slim midriff.

Yaslen did not include a geotag in the post, but looked to be photographed inside of her bedroom. Meanwhile, in the caption, she revealed that she was heading to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for “some sun.” She also indicated where the flowers pictured in the series were from.

The smoking-hot slideshow received a great deal of support from fans, amassing more than 23,000 likes since going live a few hours ago. An additional 273 followers also headed to the comments section to compliment Yaslen on her body, looks, and daring outfit.

“Gorgeous,” one social media user commented.

“Enjoy beautiful,” added a second fan.

“So pretty,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Gorgeous babe,” a fourth individual asserted.

Yaslen has shared plenty of jaw-dropping posts to her Instagram account lately. Just yesterday, she stunned fans once more after posting a photo of herself in booty shorts, per The Inquisitr.