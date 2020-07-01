Ashley Resch Sizzles In Red Bikini And Daisy Dukes As She Wishes Everyone A ‘Happy Canada Day’

Canadian Instagram model Ashley Resch wowed her 914,000 followers with her recent post. Wearing a red bikini top and ragged Daisy Dukes, the celebrity wished everyone a happy Canada Day.

Ashley sat in front of a mirror with tiled edges as she took the selfie. She wore a red bikini top that featured underwire cups and thick straps. The item of clothing was tight-fitting and barely covered her enviable assets, resulting in a little underboob peeking out.

She paired this with a pair of Daisy Dukes in a pale denim color. They were slashed all over and the fly was not done up, revealing the smallest hint of her bikini briefs underneath.

On her head, she wore a red-and-white patterned bandana that matched her swimwear and held back her long blond curls. Small sections of hair hung free at the front and the ringlets framed her gorgeous face.

Ashley’s face was partially covered as she held up her phone to snap the pic. However, it appeared that she wore a little mascara and eyeliner as well as neutral shades of eyeshadow that highlighted her beautiful eyes. In addition, she seemed to have selected a shade of lipstick that complimented what she wore.

Finally, she wore what appeared to be a gold necklace with a crucifix pendant which has been sighted in other previous Instagram updates.

The Instagram sensation sat with one hand resting on her toned thighs. Sitting tall, her flat stomach and curvacious hips were the center of attention because of this. Behind her was a dark-colored wooden door that featured glass paneling.

The Canadian model also geotagged the image with Toronto, Ontario.

As soon as Ashley posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within six hours, the image had gathered close to 10,000 likes and plenty of comments from her dedicated fanbase.

“You make me happy,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Happy Canada day beautiful!!” a fan gushed in reply to Ashley’s caption.

“Happy Canada Day from Manitoba,” another user added.

“[You’re] absolutely gorgeous honey x,” a fourth person wrote, also using a winking and kissing emoji for added effect.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. By far, the most popular were the heart, fire, and heart-eyes emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, posted a second Instagram update today while wearing the same bikini. In the short video clip, the model showed off her pert derriere while she stood in front of an ocean view.