Stephanie Sanzo Flaunts Sculpted Leg Muscles For Lower Body Workout

Australian fitness trainer, Stephanie Sanzo showed her 1.9 million Instagram followers a new outdoor at-home lower body workout. In the clips that she shared, Stephanie rocked a pair of orange shorts that flaunted her sculpted leg muscles. She paired the snug-fitting workout pants with a longsleeved cropped black sweatshirt.

Stephanie started her workout with a series of reverse lunges. Armed with a set of dumbbells, she took one step backward and then bent both knees.

Next, she moved on to a set of Romanian deadlifts. Stephanie started in an upright standing position for this one and held the dumbbell in front of her thighs. Then, with her legs straight, she leaned her torso forward, lowering her weights as she did so.

In the third video of the series, Stephanie tackled a set of paused goblet squats. For this exercise, she held one of her dumbbells under her chin and then bent both knees for a deep squat. She paused for a couple of seconds in that position, before she straightened her knees.

A set of straddle squats came next. Stephanie assumed an extreme wide-legged stance for this exercise and held one dumbbell between her legs. She bent her knees low for the first repetition and then straightened her legs about a quarter of the way up. Then she performed another knee bend before she fully stood up once more.

Stephanie tackled a set of banded side-steps. For this exercise, she placed a short blue resistance band beneath her knees and then took slow lateral steps.

In the last video of the series, Stephanie ended her circuit with a set of banded squat holds. With her knees bent and her resistance band above her thighs, Stephanie incorporated hip abductions into the exercise by repeatedly pushing her knees outward.

The post has been liked more than 30,000 times, as of this writing, and more than 350 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, fans seemed enthralled both by the workout demonstration and Stephanie’s appearance.

“Yessss looks like a great workout,” one person wrote before they added a fire emoji to their comment. “definitely gonna try this one.”

While several fans left compliments for Stephanie, others had questions for her.

“Can you get the same results working from home than the gym?” a third Instagram user asked.

In her reply, Stephanie wrote that anyone’s results will relate to their goals and the equipment that’s available to them.