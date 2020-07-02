Granger Smith Admits He Is Not Yet Able To Forgive Himself After His Son’s Tragic Drowning Death

Country music singer Granger Smith is still working on forgiving himself after his son's tragic drowning death in the family pool.

Country music singer Granger Smith is reflecting back upon the day that he and his wife Amber lost their 3 year old son River in a tragic drowning accident in the family pool. In a recent interview, Granger emphasized that he is still working to forgive himself for the accident that occurred in June of 2019. While he aims to get there someday, he is not there now, according to People.

The accident in question took place on a summer day while the family were all playing outside in the yard. In mere seconds River slipped away and ended up in the family pool. Granger pulled him out from the pool and began doing CPR. He was rushed to the hospital but could not be resuscitated as his lungs had become full with water and he suffered major brain damage.

In great detail, Granger recalled just how quickly it all happened.

“It’s not like the movies. To comprehend that you could lose someone to drowning 20 feet from you doesn’t make any sense unless you know how that process works and that it’s so silent. There isn’t splashing or gurgling or kicking. There wasn’t even a splash going in,” he said.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

While Granger and Amber know that nothing can bring back their son, they have worked hard by devoting themselves to charity work in an effort to prevent this tragedy from happening to another family. They have become advocates for pool safety and have raised awareness about how common drowning deaths really are. While this has helped them to heal, personal forgiveness is not a stage they have reached yet.

“I know that there’s going to be a time when I’m going to forgive myself, but I’m not there yet,” said Granger.

Amber also weighed in on the matter, emphasizing that while she desires self-forgiveness she is not certain she will ever get there.

“I don’t know if we ever truly will be able to forgive ourselves. I pray that we can. I hope we can,” she said.

One primary thing that has sustained Granger throughout it all is his deep Christian faith. He noted that he never lost his faith even throughout all the pain and heartbreak, but rather that he “never felt closer to God than I did from the night of the accident on. I’ve never felt that he has left me or forsaken me.”

In May, Amber took to Instagram to pay tribute to her late son. She reminded her followers to treasure every moment they get with their loved ones as there is no telling when they could be gone, as The Inquisitr previously reported.