Ashley Resch Shows Off Impressive Bikini Booty In Latest Video Update

Instagram model Ashley Resch impressed her 914,000 followers with her recent video post. In the short clip, the celebrity wore a skimpy red bikini that left little to the imagination.

Ashley wore a red thong bikini in the clip as she stood in front of a large body of water. The top featured shoestring straps over each shoulder. Standing with one hand close to her ear, the pose revealed a little sideboob. The swimwear appeared to be made of a satin-look material.

Her bikini briefs sat high over her hips and were held in place with small red loops. Because Ashley stood with her back to the camera, her enviable derriere was proudly on display. As she moved in the clip, the fingers of one hand rested at the top of her thigh, further highlighting her curves.

The Instagram sensation paired her bathing suit with a matching red-and-white patterned scarf which she used to hold back her long blond curls. Smaller sections of hair were pulled out in front of the bandana and hung around her gorgeous face. As she moved, her locks billowed around her before settling again just above her slender waist.

The celebrity wore large tinted sunglasses that covered her eyes so it was unclear if she wore any makeup. However, it did appear that she wore a pale shade of pink lipstick so the assumption could be made that her eyes were also perfectly made up.

Ashley stood overlooking a waterfront view and a small yacht could be seen in the distance. It appeared to be perfect bikini weather as not a cloud could be seen overhead.

As soon as Ashley posted the clip, her followers were quick to respond. Within one hour, the image had gathered more than 3,000 likes and plenty of comments from her delighted fans.

“Beauty in motion,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Gorgeous,” a fan simply stated.

“What a view,” said another user.

“Fun in the sun. Looking good,” a fourth person wrote, also using a heart emoji for further emphasis.

In fact, many of her followers resorted to using emoji over words in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular were the heart-eyes, fire, and variants on the heart emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the last time that Ashley put her buns on display in an Instagram post was back June 17. In that post, she stood in front of a mirror while wearing yellow-patterned underwear.