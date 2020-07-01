‘Pretty Little Liars’ Showrunner I. Marlene King Says ‘Emison Is Going Strong’

Pretty Little Liars showrunner I. Marlene King assured fans that “Emison is going strong,” in a tweet shared on Tuesday evening. “Emison” is the name given to the popular relationship between Shay Mitchell’s character Emily Fields and Sasha Pieterse’s character Alison Dilaurentis.

As the central LGBTQ+ romance on the teen drama, many fans of the show became devoted followers of their relationship. By the end of the show’s seven seasons, Emily and Alison had gotten married and were raising twin daughters together.

A fan asked King for an update on the couple since yesterday marked their wedding anniversary.

“They are reunited and loving each other hard. Plus they are great moms, raising their daughters to be strong women who are true to themselves and their identities.”

The fact Emison is officially “reunited,” per King’s comment, came as delightful news to hundreds of people.

“Okay we won but like you should’ve just left them alone in the first place :(,” wrote one fan.

“Emison is the best couple on ‘PLL,’ I love Alison and Emily they make me very happy,” said another.

“I wish [‘The Perfectionists’] wasn’t cancelled then we could actually see this..lol,” tweeted a third person.

“So she got over whatever that [‘Perfectionists’] nonsense was and went back to Rosewood and Emily?! Good! All is right In the world again,” chimed in a fourth user.

Jonathan Leibson / Getty Images

Unfortunately, in the spin-off series Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, Emily and Alison parted ways, mostly due to Mitchell not returning to reprise her character alongside Pieterse. By the end of The Perfectionists, which was canceled after only one season, Alison had officially signed the divorce papers, finalizing their split.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, cast members from the spin-off series recently reunited for a remote chat to discuss the show after its sudden cancellation. Pieterse talked about how hard it was for her to film the scene where Alison signs off on the divorce.

The 24-year-old actress was not the only one who struggled with the end of Emison, hundreds of people who loved the couple have taken to social media since The Perfectionists started to express their upset over the disrupt in their favorite ship.

Many felt it was unfair that the franchise’s central gay romance fell apart while the straight ships involving the other main PLL characters were allowed to continue.

Since King seemed to be open to discussing some of the relationships from Pretty Little Liars, multiple people asked her for updates on some of the other couples from the show.

A few also requested that the showrunner write up a short piece tying up all the loose ends leftover from The Perfectionists‘ lone season.