Saweetie Shows Off Her ‘Lil Waist’ & ‘Baby Face’ In Tight Top & Skinny Jeans

Saweetie — whose real name is Diamonté Harper — took to Instagram to update fans with a new photo of herself. Showing off her outfits via the social media platform is nothing new for the rapper who has proved time and time again that she knows how to dress. The hitmaker continues to impress her followers with her uploads and certainly didn’t disappoint with her most recent post.

The “Tap In” songstress stunned in a tight-fitted black turtleneck top with long sleeves. The item of clothing complimented her shape and was accessorized with a silver chain. She paired the ensemble with high-waisted light blue skinny jeans with frayed hems and rips in the knee area. To complete the look, Saweetie wore black heels, which gave her some extra height. She opted for a red handbag, a ring, small stud earrings, and a silver watch on her left wrist. Saweetie kept her nails short decorated with a coat of red polish. She styled her wavy dark hair down and behind her ears but left her baby hairs to rest down the side of her face. For her makeup application, Saweetie appeared to have applied a bold red lip, black mascara, and eyeliner.

In the image, she posed outdoors in front of a number of plants and a wooden backdrop. Saweetie parted her legs and looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression. She raised one hand to her top and rested the other beside her.

For her caption, Saweetie — who is currently dating rapper Quavo — referred to her “lil waist” and “baby face.”

She geotagged her upload as Malibu, California, letting fans know where this picture took place.

In the span of 15 hours, her post racked up more than 445,000 likes and over 2,800 comments, proving to be very popular with her followers.

“I can’t. You are so perfect in my eyes,” one user wrote, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“Giving me posh but casual. Eat up Saweetie,” another devotee shared.

“The queen herself looking fly as ever. You are so sexy and pretty and I love your music. The best rapper I know thus far,” remarked a third fan.

“I love a good simple classy look. You look bomb,” a fourth admirer commented.

In the comments section, Saweetie informed her loyal social media audience that it’s her birthday tomorrow on July 2. According to Famous Birthdays, the entertainer will turn 27 years of age and is currently the seventh most popular rapper who is a Cancer.