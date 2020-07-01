Camila Bernal Flaunts Her Biggest Assets In Fishnets And Black Thong

Sizzling Instagram sensation Camila Bernal posted a killer photo on Wednesday. The sexy Latin model was wearing next to nothing as she bared her famous buns to the camera for another great booty shot.

Her specific location was not geotagged, but Camila was posed indoors in a pristine white room with a large mirror on the wall in the background. She faced the mirror so that her visage was reflected back to the viewer.

The photographer stood behind her, capturing three-quarters of her gorgeous figure. Accentuated by the upward angle of the camera, Camila’s naturally voluptuous rear appeared insanely round.

She wore a type of fishnet stocking termed “fence net” due to the large width of the net. The fine threads of the lingerie hugged the bottom half of her body and created a pleasing textural pattern across her smooth caramel skin. A tiny tear in the fabric was visible on the outside of her right thigh.

Her black thong rose up from between her ample cheeks and the straps rested high on her hips. Her derriere swelled below her tiny waist, which emphasized her perfect hourglass shape.

Her bare back indicated that she was topless, and her reflection showed just a hint of her exposed cleavage.

Her right elbow was bent, and her hands were hidden from view. She appears to be holding an object in front of her. It is difficult to tell, but her posture suggests that she may have been photographed taking a selfie.

Camila’s only accessory was a stylish pinstriped newsboy cap that matched her minimal black attire. She wore it low on her head so the brim framed her beautiful brown eyes.

She had immaculately groomed brows and wore dark eyeliner on her upper lids. Natural light played off of her delicate bone structure. A pale pink lip finished off the look.

Her long mahogany hair fell in messy ringlets behind her, just grazing the curve of her lower back.

The post garnered upwards of 11,000 likes within the first hour. Camila also received thousands of adoring comments from her 1.3 million Instagram followers.

Dedicated fans showered her with heart, flame, and drooling emoji.

“Goddess of beauty,” declared one person.

“You are a masterpiece lord you’re so stunning,” someone else proclaimed.

“Damn you’re the finest mom on earth,” complimented another.

Recently Camila thrilled fans in another provocative photo, where she posed poolside in a tiny pink and orange bikini.