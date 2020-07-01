Chloe Saxon Flaunts Her Hourglass Figure In A Skimpy White Dress

Brunette bombshell Chloe Saxon shared a double Instagram update with her 765,000 followers in which she showed off her hourglass figure in a skimpy white dress. The ensemble was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand that Chloe has worn many times before on her Instagram page. She made sure to tag the brand in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

Chloe perched on the edge of a cozy-looking sofa that appeared to be covered in crushed velvet upholstery. A silver vase filled with white flowers sat on a nearby ledge, and the wall behind the couch was painted a crisp white.

The focal point of the shots, however, remained Chloe’s curvaceous figure. Chloe rocked a simple yet super sexy white dress that left little to the imagination. The dress had a scooped neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and thin spaghetti straps that stretched over her shoulders, adding a bit of support for her ample assets.

Chloe appeared to have gone braless underneath the garment, and the fabric clung to her slim waist before flaring out over her voluptuous hips.

Chloe perched on the gray couch, and her legs were straight in front of her, showing off some of her toned thighs. Her long brunette locks were pulled back in a sleek ponytail atop her head, and she gazed off into the distance in the first snap.

In the second shot, Chloe switched up her pose only slightly, keeping both hands on the couch behind her and just changing her gaze so she was looking right at the camera. She had what looked like a nude hue on her lips, and her gorgeous eyes were framed with long lashes and what seemed like a feline-inspired eye look.

Her followers absolutely loved the post, and it racked up over 6,800 likes within three hours. It also received 127 comments from her eager fans within the same time span.

“Heavenly beauty,” one fan commented, followed by a string of heart emoji.

“The most beautiful girl in the world,” another follower remarked.

“You are gorgeous,” one fan added.

“WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOW! That new dress you’re wearing from @fashionnova looks beautiful and you also look so beautiful and gorgeous and lovely and hot and sexy as always,” another fan wrote, including a string of flame emoji in the comment.

