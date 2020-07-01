Joe Biden Surges Past Donald Trump In Six Swing States, CNBC/Change Research Poll Shows

According to a CNBC/Change Research poll released on Wednesday, the Democratic Party’s presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden has surged past President Donald Trump in six swing states.

In the state of Arizona, Trump trailed Biden by seven percentage points. The former vice president was ahead by five percentage points in Florida, as well as in Michigan. In North Carolina, the Democrat had a four point advantage.

In Pennsylvania, 50 percent of those polled expressed support for Biden, while 44 backed Trump. Similarly, 51 percent of respondents from Wisconsin said that they support Biden, while 43 percent voiced support for the president.

Across the swing states, Biden led Trump by six percentage points.

In the poll, 71 percent of respondents said that they have very or somewhat serious concerns about the novel coronavirus.

As CNBC put it, the survey found that voters in the six swing states “have little good to say” about Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

When asked who they think is to blame for the recent increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, 35 percent said Trump, 34 percent blamed “people not wearing masks,” 32 percent said “states reopening their economies too soon” is what caused the uptick and 29 percent blamed “people not social distancing.”

Furthermore, 55 percent of respondents agreed with the suggestion that Trump is pushing for an economic reopening in order to boost his reelection chances, while 45 percent disagreed.

Fifty-seven percent disagreed with the suggestion that Trump is “setting a good example and providing accurate information” amid the coronavirus pandemic, while 43 percent agreed.

The poll contained more bad news for the Republican Party, showing that Republicans running in Senate races in North Carolina, Michigan and Arizona have to fend off strong Democratic challengers.

“Democrats need to win those seats — two of which are held by the GOP and one by Democrats — and a handful of others to flip control of the Senate. Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the chamber, and keeping it would help them stifle Democratic priorities if Biden wins the White House and his party holds the House,” CNBC noted.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Some Republicans have warned that Trump could well lose the 2020 presidential election. Notably, former President George W. Bush’s deputy chief of staff, Karl Rove said last week that Trump is “behind” Biden.

“In some states, it is close and within the margin of error. But, let’s be honest about it, the president is behind today,” Rove said, pointing to recent Fox News surveys.

According to Fox News’ polls, Trump and Biden are neck-and-neck in Texas, North Carolina and Georgia.