Katya Elise Henry Shows Off Major Cleavage in Cut-Out Top For New Promotional Image

American fitness model Katya Elise Henry sent fans into frenzy on social media after she shared a sexy new snapshot of herself on Wednesday, July 1. The bombshell took to her Instagram account to post the new content for her 7.5 million followers and it became a hit shortly after going live.

The 25-year-old, who is best known for her famous workout routine, stunned as she was photographed seemingly inside of her bedroom. Katya took center stage while she sat with her hips propped directly in front of the camera. The model further emitted sultry-yet-sweet vibes as she smiley shyly and directed her gaze straight into the lens.

Her long brunette hair was parted in the middle and did not look to be professionally styled as her tresses cascaded down her back in slight waves.

She also appeared to be sporting a full face of makeup in the snapshot — adding a hint of glamour to her appearance. The application seemingly included foundation, blush, eye shadow, eyeliner, highlighter, sculpted eyebrows, mascara, and a light pink lipstick.

Still, it was the model’s killer figure that stood out most, as she flaunted it with a very revealing outfit.

Katya rocked a white-colored top that was sleeveless and featured a turtle-neck design. The garment did not provide much coverage as it not only tightly hugged her chest, but exposed a great deal of cleavage due to a large cut-out in the front. Also on display was the model’s slim core, as the garment was quite cropped, reaching just below her ribcage.

She teamed the top with a pair of white short that also did not leave much to the imagination as they showcased her curvy hips and pert derriere.

Katya did not include a geotag in the post, but was seemingly photographed inside of her residence.

In the caption, she praised Blessed Protein, claiming they had the “yummiest flavors.” She also provided her followers a discount code for their website.

The smoking-hot image instantly caught attention from fans, amassing as many as 23,000 likes since going live 40 minutes ago. Additionally, more than 200 users flooded her comments section with compliments on her body, beauty, and ensemble.

“The most gorgeous, ever,” one user wrote.

“Absolutely stunning,” added a second admirer.

“You’re glowing Katya,” a third fan proclaimed.

“Your body is perfect,” a fourth individual asserted.

Katya has posted more than one sexy snapshot on social media. Just earlier today, she shared an image of herself in a skimpy, cream-colored bikini that showed off her killer figure, per The Inquisitr. That post has received more than 134,000 likes.