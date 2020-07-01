Hundreds Of Elephants In Botswana Have Died As A Result Of A Mysterious Mass Die-Off

Hundreds of elephants in the African country of Botswana have died under mysterious circumstances, and animal activists are criticizing the country’s seemingly slow response to the situation, The Guardian reported.

At least 350 elephants have died in the northern part of the country, and indeed, the number may be considerably higher, as the animals’ carcasses can be difficult to spot.

The first reports of mass die-offs of the pachyderms started emerging in early May, when a cluster of dead elephants was first spotted. By the end of the month, 169 had died.

Further, emaciated and sickly-looking but still-living elephants have been seen, suggesting that more will die soon.

Researchers are baffled as to why the animals are dying. The clues, however, seem to rule out poaching.

Most of the dead animals have been found around watering holes. Locals say that they have observed the animals walking around in circles before they died, possibly suggesting some sort of neurological impairment, perhaps due to poisoning. Indeed, poisoning the animals is a tool used by poachers. However, animals that feed off their carcasses don’t appear to be showing signs of being poisoned, ruling out the possibility of poisoning.

Anthrax, a naturally-occurring pathogen, has also been ruled out.

Dr. Niall McCann, the director of conservation at UK-based charity National Park Rescue, is further baffled because some elephants seem to linger for days after first contracting whatever eventually kills them, others get so sick so quickly that they fall over dead where they once stood.

designerpoint / Pixabay

“If you look at the carcasses, some of them have fallen straight on their face, indicating they died very quickly. Others are obviously dying more slowly, like the ones that are wandering around. So it’s very difficult to say what this toxin is,” McCann said.

Could it possibly be the infectious disease that has been on everyone’s mind for the past few months — COVID-19? The Guardian calls that scenario “unlikely,” although the jury is still out on whether or not how or even if the novel coronavirus, the pathogen that causes COVID-19, affects nonhuman animals.

Meanwhile, conservationists are alarmed at the Botswanan government’s lack of response to the crisis. No samples of tissue from a dead elephant appear to have been sent to any labs — a process that could provide valuable clues as to why the animals are dying.

“It seems extraordinary that the government has not sent the samples to a reputable lab,” McCann said.

Botswana’s seemingly-lackadaisical response is particularly confusing considering that eco-tourism is a large part of the country’s economy, second only to diamond exports.