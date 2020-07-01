Bri Lauren Goes Scantily Clad In An Unzipped Black Bodysuit: ‘The Dream Is Real’

Bri Lauren returned to Instagram on Tuesday to share a racy new pic with her adoring fans. The model flashed her curves as she revealed in the caption of the post that the dream was real.

In the sexy shot, Bri looked smoking hot as she sported a black bodysuit. The garment featured long netted sleeves that allowed fans to see some skin peek through underneath. It also featured a zipper in the front, which she left undone in order to showcase her abundant cleavage.

The ensemble also included a daring cut around her curvy hips in order to expose her long, lean legs and round booty as it wrapped tightly around her tiny waist. She accessorized the style with some earrings and multiple necklaces.

Bri posed in front of some green foliage as she pushed her booty out and bent her knees. She arched her back and placed one hand on her chest while the other grazed her neck. She closed her eyes and tilted her face towards the sky while soaking up some sun.

Bri wore her light brown hair parted in the center and styled in long, straight strands that tumbled over her shoulder.

She also rocked a gorgeous makeup look in the shot. The application appeared to consist of thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as bronzed eye shadow and darkened brows.

She looked to complement her glistening skin with tan blush on her cheeks and a shimmering glow on her nose, forehead, nose, and chin. She seemed to complete the glam look with a dark berry-colored lipstick.

Bri’s 616,000-plus followers appeared to approve of the photo, clicking the like button more than 4,300 times in less than 24 hours after it was shared to her feed. Fans also hit up the comments section to leave over 100 messages during that time.

“Glowin,” one follower said.

“Very beautiful wow,” another remarked.

“Very Beautiful young woman sweetheart,” a third social media user wrote.

“That’s a dream girl right there,” a fourth comment read.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to flaunting her fit physique in her online snaps. She’s often seen rocking racy lingerie, tiny bathing suits, and skimpy tops in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Bri recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a bright neon pink bikini and white sneakers near a train. To date, that post has raked in more than 8,200 likes and more than 150 comments.