Kelly Clarkson & Daughter River Rose Sent Sweet Message To The Bucket List Family: ‘We Love What You’re Doing’

Kelly Clarkson and her daughter, River Rose, are big fans of The Bucket List Family. On Wednesday afternoon, the Gee family shared a video that they received back in March on their Instagram story. The “coolest” video was of Clarkson and her 6-year-old daughter, as they were lying down while recording a sweet message for Garrett, Jessica, Dorothy, Manilla, and Cali.

“Hey, what’s up ya’ll?” Clarkson started off. “We’ve been watching their videos,” she added, looking at her daughter.

“Yeah, and I love you guys. I hope you’re doing good right now, and I hope you have a good night’s sleep,” River said. Clarkson prompted River to tell the Gees where they were at the time, to which River responded, “we’re at [sic] Montana. And we kind of miss you guys. We wish we could meet you.”

“We love what you’re doing. [For] sharks, for the oceans, for everything, ya’ll are such a cool family. We are so late to the game. Ya’ll been out since like 2015. I’ve been looking ya’ll up and I did not know all of that. So, we just found you while in this pandemic looking online and we’re about to go to bed,” a makeup-free Clarkson said.

Jared Siskin / Getty Images

The Gee’s oldest daughter, Dorothy, sent a video response to River, inviting her to have a playdate next time she visits Hawaii, where the Bucket List Family lives. Dorothy’s mom, Jessica, also posted a message to Clarkson about the video.

“Thank you, Kelly Clarkson and River for the [sweet] message. So glad I just found it on my phone again. I was having a downer of a day and it lifted my spirits the same way it did when we [first] saw it! All the love to you,” Jessica wrote.

For those unfamiliar with the Gee family, they are a family of five travel journalists. Father Garrett developed and sold a mobile scanning app to Snapchat for $54 million. Since then, the family has traveled the world, constantly posting content for their 2.4 million Instagram followers, as they visit new places, try new things, and help others along the way.

As Clarkson pointed out, they became “famous” back in 2015 when they set out on an adventure of a lifetime. As their bio reads, they have visited a total of 83 countries since heading out on this adventure.

No word yet on whether or not a date for River and Dorothy’s meeting has been set, but chances are these two little ladies will become fast friends when the time comes.