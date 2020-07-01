Instagram Model Galina Dub Sizzles In White Lace Bra And Panties For Birthday Post

Instagram star Galina Dub scintillated fans with a special snap to commemorate her birthday for her latest update. For the post, she showcased her stunning figure in a lace bra and matching panties.

The Russian model rang in her birthday with a bang by alerting followers she had just turned 25-years-old with an eye-catching snap. She stood in a doorway next to a navy blue door with a glass panel window. The open door was inviting as it led to a bedroom with a bed adorned with white linens, and an upholstered bench on the end of it.

Galina – whose full name is Galina Dubenenko – was photographed from the side as she rested her hands on the opened door. The social media influencer had a giant smile across her flawless face, and her head was tilted to the left. She wore her long auburn-colored hair down and parted to the left side. Her body was slightly turned towards the lens which offered a view of her defined midsection.

The model sported a white lace bra with thin straps that ran up her shoulders. She wore a pair of matching v-cut panties that had thick straps along the waistline. Her left leg was placed in front of her body which helped accentuate her athletic backside. Fans also caught a glimpse of her chest from that angle. She appeared to have painted her fingernails white to complete the ensemble.

In her caption, Galina wished herself a happy birthday and added a party emoji. She also included several hashtags in the comment section.

Many of the Russian’s 1.3 million Instagram followers flocked to the spicy snap, and more than 57,000 found their way to the “like” button in just over five hours after the post went live. Galina had over 1,000 comments in that short time. Her replies were swamped with party favor emoji, and birthday wishes in multiple languages.

“Best Wishes and Happy Birthday,” a fan wrote while adding three flower bouquet emoji.

“You are so beautiful,” an admirer responded.

“One happy anniversary, beautiful lady! & 364 wonderful ‘non anniversaries’ to come this next year of your life,” one follower replied.

“Happy birthday beautiful,” a fan wrote alongside multiple emoji.

