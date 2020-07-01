Holly Barker Celebrates Canada Day By Posting Ultra-Sexy Bikini Photos To Her Instagram Account

Holly Barker showed some love for her home country of Canada by posting some racy pics of herself on Instagram. The model shared some ultra-sexy photos as she celebrated Canada Day online.

In the racy pics, Holly looked hotter than ever as she wore an array of bathing suit looks. In the first shot, she rocked a soaking wet red bikini that fit tightly around her massive cleavage and showed off her muscular arms and shoulders.

The matching bikini bottoms clung tightly to her curvy hips and exposed her long, lean legs and tiny waist in the process. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also on full display. She posed in a swimming pool as she looked away from the camera with a steamy expression on her face and her blond hair slicked back into wet strands behind her head.

In the next two photos, Holly sported a red and white stripped bikini. In one photo she leaned against a large rock with her hand behind her head and her knee bent as her toes dug into the sand. In the next photo she sat on a rock with her knees bent as she wore a big smile on her face.

The final photo in the slideshow showed plenty of skin as Holly sported a red bathing suit with revealing straps that put her ample bust in the spotlight. The garment also featured a ruffled skirt.

Holly wore a similar makeup look in the shots. The applications seemed to all include mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner, as well as a soft dusting of eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to highlight her facial features in the pics, using a shimmering glow on her forehead, nose, under eyes, and chin. She also seemed to sport light pink gloss on her lips in the shots.

Holly’s 901,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post, clicking the like button more than 5,900 times within the first five hours after it was uploaded to her feed. Fans also swarmed the comments section with over 360 messages during that time.

“Rockin that red,” one follower stated.

“So fire,” another wrote.

“Gorgeous,” a third social media user gushed.

“Hottie,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Holly recently delighted her followers when she showed off her enviable curves in a plunging black and green bathing suit while soaking up some sun. That snap has pulled in more than 10,000 likes and over 400 comments to date.