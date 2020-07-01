A Jamal Adams Trade To The San Francisco 49ers Wouldn’t Make Much Sense, Analyst Says

New York Jets defensive back Jamal Adams might be available for the right price, but the San Francisco 49ers don’t make a lot of sense, according to former NFL General Manager Jeff Diamond. Kristian Dyer of SI reported that Diamond thinks such a deal wouldn’t be a good fit for the 49ers primarily because the team simply doesn’t have a ton of salary cap space to maneuver under. He added the team is already built to be pretty strong on defense and if the team were to be looking to make a trade at this point in the offseason, it would be to add some offense.

Dyer said a report popped up last week that the 49ers were interested in Adams but Diamond finds the report rather dubious.

“Again, we’re talking about a safety – not that a safety isn’t valuable, certainly they are valuable. It’s just hard to see the 49ers, what they need to do and what they’re paying [Jimmy] Garoppolo and all that – will they spend all that money and do something that big on that scale,” Diamond said. “That would surprise me then again nothing really surprises me around the league. San Francisco seems like a long shot.”

Mike Stobe / Getty Images

Earlier in June, Adams announced that with contract extension talks between himself and the Jets going nowhere, he felt like it was time to move on and asked for a trade. Since he took to social media to officially request his exit, there have been conflicting reports as to whether or not the Jets are even open to trading him. Adams also reportedly listed a group of teams he would be willing to accept a trade to and the 49ers were on it.

Diamond also admitted that it’s possible the 49ers have a real interest in the All-Pro defensive back but it just doesn’t seem like a trade would even be possible. The team is far from the only one who would be interested if Adams is “gettable.” Another team on his list has attempted to acquire him before. The Dallas Cowboys are said to be among his favorites and have been for a while. The team reportedly attempted to acquire him before the trade deadline last season, but they and the Jets couldn’t arrive at an agreement. Rumors around the NFL have claimed the two teams are talking again.

“It seems to me that the teams to look at what would have a lot of cap room, would have the capability to grow in the future,” Diamond said. “The 49ers, that would surprise me.”