Gabby Allen Shows Off Fit Body In Black Swimsuit

Gabby Allen teased her 1.1 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, July 1, with a hot new update that saw her in a swimsuit that put her fit figure in full evidence.

The photo showed the fitness celebrity — who is also known for her appearance in the reality show Love Island— sitting on the floor against a malt brown curtain, which flowed over the floor and beneath Allen. She sat over her heels, directly facing the camera. Both of her hands rested on her thighs, near her knees, as she glanced at the camera. Her eyes were focused and she allowed her lips to hang open. Allen spread her knees to the sides, showcasing her shapely legs. According to the geotag, the picture was taken in London, United Kingdom.

Allen rocked a one-piece bathing suit made of a black fabric with a slight sheen to it, which contrasted with her tan skin. The garment had a straight cut neck that came up high, for a classic 1990s design. It was held up by thin straps that went over her shoulders at an angle, pulling it slightly to the sides.

The suit featured high-cut legs that exposed Allen’s curvy hips. The one-piece was backless and had narrowly cut sides that bared a bit of skin near her ribs. It was adorned with baby blue and pink details near the edges that helped to accentuate Allen’s hourglass figure. The logo emblazoned across the chest revealed the suit was from GoGuy.

Allen wore her blond hair in a middle part and tied back in a low ponytail, which she pulled over her left shoulder. She also wore flattering makeup, which seemingly included brown shadow for a smoky effect, black mascara and liner, nude lipstick and bronzer.

The post attracted more than 13,500 likes and over 100 comments within just a few hours of going live. Her fans used the opportunity to send her their love and to rave about her beauty and physique.

“Oh your [sic] fittttt,” one user wrote.

“You’re unreal girl,” replied another user.

“Wow… i can feel the heat from here,” a third fan chimed in.

“Gabby come to the United States please!!” asked a fourth fan.

Allen often flaunts her bod on Instagram. As The Inquisitr has previously reported, she recently posted a video and a photo that showed her in a colorful two-piece. It included a top with long triangle cups that extended all the way up to her neck, where they tapered to points that were presumably attached to the top’s halter ties. Each of the garment’s cups was a different color. The right side was neon orange, while the left triangle was mint green.