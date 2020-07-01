Donald Trump Says He Thinks Coronavirus Will ‘Just Disappear’ As Cases Surge Past 2.6 Million In US

Trump has made similar claims before when discussing the virus.

President Donald Trump said he believes the coronavirus pandemic is likely to disappear from the U.S. In an interview with Fox Business, the president expressed a positive outlook on the state of the pandemic in the U.S., according to a tweet from The Hill reporter Christina Wilkie.

“I think we’re going to be very good with the coronavirus. I think at some point that’s going to, sort of, just disappear, I hope,” Trump said.

The president’s comments come as cases of the virus continue to surge in parts of the U.S. According to The New York Times, there have been more than 2.6 million cases of the virus in the country thus far, and more than 127,000 deaths. Cases of the virus are now on the rise in many states as well, including Florida, Texas, California, and a number of other states in the southern and midwestern parts of the country. New cases of the virus are also increasing regularly, with record highs being recorded several times in the past two weeks.

The president has made similar comments about the virus in the past, suggesting that it was likely to go away on its own. According to The Washington Post, the president has suggested that the virus would disappear on at least 18 other occasions.

Andrew Harrer-Pool / Getty Images

After the president’s comments were reported, Twitter users were quick to react with outrage, suggesting that Trump was in over his head in trying to manage the ongoing crisis.

“And THAT, ladies and gentlemen, is the official federal plan to deal with the pandemic. American exceptionalism,” one user wrote.

“This guy is so far in over his head, it’s mind-boggling,” another added.

“But that was already his plan from the beginning. The warmer temperatures in April were supposed to make it disappear,” a third commenter pointed out.

Other commenters were amazed that Trump said this as cases rise throughout large swaths of the country.

The news of Trump’s latest comments on the virus comes as he ramps up in his campaign for re-election against former Vice President Joe Biden. In a press conference on Tuesday, Biden attacked Trump’s cognitive ability, suggesting that the president doesn’t seem to be aware of what’s happening across the country. Biden then referred to a recent report suggesting that the Russian government had put out bounties on American soldiers, and Trump had failed to take any action against Russia in response. The former VP said that Trump should have at least brought the Joint Chiefs together to learn more about the report.