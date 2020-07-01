Alexis Clark Flaunts Her Curvaceous Bod While Wearing Mismatched Lingerie For New Instagram Share

Alexis Clark went scantily clad in her latest Instagram upload on Wednesday afternoon. The hot model flashed her curves while asking her followers in the caption of the post if they thought she was an angel or a devil.

In the racy pic, Alexis looked hotter than ever as she rocked a mismatched lingerie set. The pink Calvin Klein bra included white trim and showed off her muscular arms and shoulders. The garment also featured a low cut neckline that flaunted her abundant cleavage.

She teamed the bra with a pair of gray thong panties. The lingerie rested high on her curvy hips and exposed her round booty while also putting the spotlight on her lean legs. Her flat tummy and chiseled abs were on full display in the shot as well. She accessorized the style with some white polish on her fingernails.

Alexis sat on top of a bed for the shot. She had her legs tucked underneath of her and rested her hands on her knees. She arched her back and pushed her booty out as she turned her head and gave a steamy stare into the camera.

Alexis had her blond hair parted in the center. She wore the long locks in straight strands that fell down her back and lightly brushed over her shoulder.

She also opted for a natural makeup look. The application appeared to consist of thick lashes and minimal black eyeliner, as well as light pink eye shadow and darkened brows.

She looked to complement her tanned skin with pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering glow on her nose, chin, under eyes, and forehead. She seemed to complete the look with dark pink lipstick.

Alexis’ 750,000-plus followers fell in love with the snap, clicking the like button more than 26,000 times within the first hour after it was shared to her feed. Fans also flooded the comments section with over 400 messages.

“Obsessed w youuu,” one follower wrote.

“Perfectionnnn,” remarked another.

“You are very pretty princess,” a third person declared.

“Your so gorgeous,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her sport skimpy ensembles in her online pics. She’s been known to rock racy lingerie, tiny bathing suits, and tiny tops in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Alexis most recently piqued the attention of her followers when she posed in a tiny blue string bikini on a sunny day. To date, that photo has earned more than 67,000 likes and over 820 comments.