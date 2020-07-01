‘RHOBH’ Star Brandi Glanville Believes She’s Been Blocked By Lisa Vanderpump, Reveals She’s Moved Past Feud

Brandi Glanville attempted to reach out to her former co-star.

Brandi Glanville opened up about where she stands with her former friend and ex-Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast mate, Lisa Vanderpump, during a recent appearance on The Rumour Mill podcast.

Years after her messy falling out with Lisa, Brandi said she harbors no ill will towards her former friend before adding that she doesn’t have “anything for her” following their many publicize feuds.

“I have no ill will towards her, I just don’t have anything for her,” Brandi shared, according to a report shared by Reality Blurb on June 30.

While Brandi and Lisa’s relationship hasn’t been featured on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since Brandi accused Lisa of manipulating her and other cast members on the show, Brandi said that she did reach out to the Los Angeles-based restaurant owner in 2018 after learning that her brother, Mark Vanderpump, had tragically taken his life, and in 2019, after hearing that Lisa’s mother had passed away very suddenly in London.

“When her brother passed and her mom passed I sent her a text,” Brandi recalled.

That said, she didn’t hear back from Lisa after her attempt at touching base and believes that she blocked her.

“I’m sure I’m blocked, I’m not sure that she got it,” Brandi admitted.

Brandi went on to say that while she hasn’t always had the best reputation, especially when it comes to her falling out with Lisa, she is “not a bad person” and doesn’t want fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to think of her that way.

As viewers of the show well know, Brandi was brought to the Bravo reality series for the series’ second season as a “friend” of Adrienne Maloof’s and upgraded to a full-time position the following year. Then, after suffering falling outs with Adrienne, Lisa, Kyle Richards, and other members of the show in the years that followed, she was removed from her full-time position after Season 5.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Brandi also made it clear that she had moved past her years-long feud with Lisa while appearing on an episode of the Everything Iconic podcast with host Danny Pellegrino in March. At the time, as reported by Reality Blurb, Brandi applauded Lisa as “an inspiring businesswoman” who always stays busy and focused on her many ventures, including her restaurants and humanitarian efforts, and “never” enjoyed any downtime.

“I respect that because [Lisa and Ken Todd] are always hustling,” Brandi explained.