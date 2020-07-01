UFC Fighter Paige VanZant Flaunts Her Fit Body In A Sports Bra For Latest Workout Post

Paige VanZant flaunted her athletic body in a series of workout snaps for her latest Instagram update. In the post, she was joined by her husband, and the UFC fighter rocked a sports bra and tight leggings that gave fans a view of her fit figure.

The 26-year-old has been hitting the gym hard in preparation for her fight at UFC 251 on July 11, and she showed off her serious gains in this four-photo set. VanZant – whose real name is Paige Michelle Vanderford – posed in front of a mirror at a gym while her and husband, Austin Vanderford, flexed for the camera.

The former Dancing With The Stars contestant wore her blond hair up in a ponytail. She sizzled in a small graphic sports bra that had graffiti lettering across the front, and a pair of tight black leggings that hugged onto her lower body. Vanderford was topless and sported a pair of black workout shorts.

In the first snap, the flyweight split her legs apart while flexing her right arm and holding the phone in her left hand. This pic treated fans to a view of her newly-chiseled abs. Her husband flexed both biceps in the background. VanZant handed the camera to her better half in the second photo. She turned to the side and leaned her weight against him while showing off her toned legs and curvaceous backside.

The married couple both faced the mirror for the third pic. Once again, VanZant flexed her right bicep while holding the phone in her other hand. She also made a funny face, while her husband looked all-business as he flexed. The duo showed some “PDA” in the last slide. VanZant planted a kiss on her husband’s lips, as followers caught a glimpse of her defined frame. She added a caption about the couple being madly in love.

Many of the UFC competitor’s 2.5 million Instagram followers took notice of the gym photos, and more than 36,000 showed their approval by tapping the “like” button. She had nearly 200 comments as people sent well-wishes on her upcoming bout, and sent support to the married couple.

“Proud to see u in this energy my friend,” MMA fighter Gabi Garcia responded.

“Y’all are goals,” Olympian Lolo Jones wrote.

“Good luck for your fight babe,” a fan replied.

Not all of the comments were supportive.

“The more people feel the need to announce how in love they are the more I seem to doubt it,” an Instagram user wrote.

As covered by The Inquisitr, VanZant showed off her body in a different workout outfit last month.