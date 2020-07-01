Kourtney Kardashian Goes Full Bombshell While Rocking A Colorful Bikini In Costa Rica

Kourtney Kardashian went full bombshell for her latest Instagram update on Wednesday afternoon. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star put her fit figure in the spotlight as she vacationed in Costa Rica.

In the sexy snaps, Kourtney looked smoking hot as she rocked a colorful bikini. The top featured a red, blue, yellow, and green pattern, as well as thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. The garment also flashed her ample cleavage.

The matching bottoms fit tightly around her tiny waist and curvy hips as they accentuated her long, lean legs and round booty. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also on full display in the pics.

She accessorized the style with multiple earrings, a black bracelet on her wrist, and blue polish on her nails. She also included dark sunglasses.

In the first photo, Kourtney stood in front of a stone wall. She had one knee bent and held her phone in her hands. The second shot featured her dipping one foot in a swimming pool as she placed her hand in her hair and wore a serious expression on her face.

Kourt wore her long hair parted in the center. She styled the dark locks in sleek, straight strands that were pulled back into a ponytail behind her head.

She also rocked a stunning makeup look. The application appeared to consist of thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as a light dusting of eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to complement her sun kissed skin with pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering glow on her nose, chin, under eyes, and forehead. She seemed to complete the her face with light pink gloss on her lips.

Kourtney’s over 95.7 million followers made quick work of showing their love for the post. The photos garnered more than 488,000 likes and over 2,500 comments within the first 30 minutes after she shared the upload with her adoring fans.

“Your so BEAUTIFUL Kourtney,” one follower declared.

“Enjoy Costa Rica Kourtney,” remarked another.

“Mood,” a third comment read.

“Hi gorgeous,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The reality TV star doesn’t seem to be shy about showing off her fabulous figure after 40. She’s often seen rocking racy looks and stunning styles in her online photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a sexy gold bikini at the beach on the Instagram account of her lifestyle blog, Poosh. To date, that pic has earned more than 48,000 likes and over 200 comments.