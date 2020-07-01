Kristin Cavallari Wears Black Workout Tank For Early Morning ‘Sweat Sesh’ As She Reunites With Her Main Man

The Uncommon James founder spends time with her best friend in California.

Kristin Cavallari wore stylish black workout gear as she went for an early morning workout after reuniting with her best friend, Justin Anderson, in California.

In a new photo posted to her Instagram page, the Very Cavallari star posed with her ride-or-die on a sidewalk as they got some exercise together on a gorgeous summer morning. Kristin, who spends most of her time in Nashville, put a West Hollywood location in her description and also tagged the cardio climbing studio Rise Nation in her post.

In the photo, Kristin was wearing a low-cut black tank as she made a kissy-face at the camera. The Uncommon James founder’s blond hair was pulled back into a casual ponytail, but she still wore stylish gold earrings, most likely from her popular jewelry line. Kristin’s close friend Justin was all smiles as he wore a backward baseball cap and held out his arm to snap the selfie.

In the caption to the post, Kristin wrote that she was getting in an a.m. “sweat sesh” with her BFF.

Justin posted a similar photo from the outing in his own Instagram post, which can be seen here. The celebrity hairstylist wrote that the world is ” a nutty place right now” but spending time with your best friends can make things more tolerable.

“Morning sweat sweat with my fav lovie [Kristin Cavallari],” Justin added in his caption.

In comments to the post, many fans were happy to see the dynamic duo back together again.

“Reunited!” one fan wrote of Kristin and Justin.

“You guys are too much,” another chimed in. “Too much cuteness! Too much energy! Too much loveliness!! Keep it up, you two.”

“I love your friendship!!! It’s one of the greatest I’ve seen on a long time!” a third fan added.

“The besties are back! Adore you two!!” another wrote.

Others suggested that Kristin and Justin should get their own reality show. Kristin recently announced that her successful E! reality show Very Cavallari would not be back for a fourth season.

Before posting the new workout photo, Kristin hadn’t posted any photos with Justin since spending time with him in the Bahamas in March, where she was quarantining with her family just before she announced her divorce from Jay Cutler. It is clear the besties are happy to be reunited once again.

Kristin’s new photo in West Hollywood comes one day after she wore a stunning cut-out swimsuit as she got back in front of the camera for a photoshoot.