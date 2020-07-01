Cindy Prado Sizzles In Gray Sweatpants & A Tight Cropped T-Shirt

In her latest Instagram post, Cindy Prado thrilled her 1.4 million Instagram followers with a series of snaps in which she rocked a pair of sweatpants and a cropped t-shirt. Despite the casual vibe of the outfit, Cindy still managed to showcase her toned figure and look stunning in the photos.

The ensemble she wore was from the brand White Fox, and she tagged the Australian brand’s Instagram page in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. The pictures were taken in Miami, Florida, as the geotag indicated. Cindy stood in what appeared to be a parking lot with a large building visible behind her, and several large trees dotting a grass-filled area.

The focal point of the snap, however, remained Cindy’s tantalizing curves. The first pictures was taken from a further away perspective so nearly every inch of Cindy’s physique was visible in the frame. On top, she accentuated her ample assets by rocking a cropped gray t-shirt that was so tight it almost looked painted on. The t-shirt molded to her body, and though no cleavage was on display, it still highlighted her curves. The hem ended a few inches below Cindy’s breasts, leaving an expanse of her chiselled stomach on display as well.

She paired the t-shirt with sweatpants that had a drawstring waist which settled right below her belly button. The sweatpants had pockets, and Cindy posed with her hands tucked in them as she cocked one hip slightly to the side.

Cindy also added her own flair with a few accessories, finishing off the look with a black leather bag that was perched on her shoulder, a pair of sunglasses, some gold earrings, and a chunky bracelet. Her long blond locks tumbled down in soft waves and were parted in the middle, framing her face.

Cindy included four more shots documenting the outfit, taken as she struck slightly different poses, and her fans absolutely loved the series of snaps. The post racked up over 9,600 likes and 124 comments within just an hour of going live.

“You look great! Have a great day!” one fan remarked.

“As always, looking very HOT in just about anything love!” yet another follower added.

“Cindy, how dare you look so beautiful!!!” one fan wrote, followed by a trio of flame emoji.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Cindy shared a series of snaps in which she showed off a whole lot more skin. She rocked an open blazer over what looked like nothing at all, showing off a serious amount of cleavage in the chic look.