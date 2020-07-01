Puerto Rican Fitness Model Yarishna Ayala Tugs At Shimmery Bikini To Showcase Gym-Honed Bod

Yarishna Ayala tantalized her 2.2 million Instagram fans on Wednesday, July 1, with her most recent post. The Puerto Rican fitness model posted a photo in which she smoldered in a stylish bikini that flattered her chiseled body.

Ayala was captured outdoors amid high vegetable during a bright, clear day, as made evident by the vibrantly blue sky peeking through the palm tree in the background. She was gazing at a point in the distance with focused eyes and lips parted. She propped the back leg forward, creating space between her thighs to show off her insanely defined muscles. Her shoulders were pulled back, engaging the musculature on her upper body.

Ayala sported a two-piece bathing suit in a nude color that contrasted with her deeply tanned complexion. The bottoms had light-colored straps, which she used her hands to pull all the way up in the shot, exposing her hips and glutes. The garment featured letters in dark brown emblazoned across the front.

She paired them with a matching top, which boasted a geometrical design across the cups for an interesting texture. Its spaghetti straps stretched over her shoulders. The small triangles allowed Ayala to show off her cleavage. They clasped in the middle via a black buckle. She revealed the swimsuit was from Maria Gueixa.

Ayala completed her look with a shiny blue visor placed low on her forehead, which cast a shadow over her eyes. Her dark hair was in a middle part and styled in silky straight strands.

Ayala used the caption space to welcome the month of July and to add credits to the photographer and swimwear retailer. The photo racked up more 14,600 likes and over 350 comment in just half hour. Her fans flocked to the comments section to rave about her insane physique and to express their admiration for her.

“Sexy and hot body. Keep on working my beautiful friend,” one user wrote.

“Damn you’re beautiful my dream girl you have a great body,” replied another fan.

“Let me get them quads,” a third admirer added.

“So sexy and gorgeous love,” chimed in a fourth fan.

Ayala has been showering her followers with swimsuit images as of late. The Inquisitr recently noted that she posted another photo in which she rocked a skimpy white bikini to showoff her figure. She stood tall in the pose with her hands behind her head as she gazed down towards the camera. She also stood with her legs slightly spread. Her top featured a knotted front, a detail that was also seen on the right side oh the matching bottoms.