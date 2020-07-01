Joss Whedon Accused Of Abusive On-Set Behavior By ‘Justice League’ Star Ray Fisher

The allegation came in a tweet from Fisher, who played Cyborg in the movie.

Joss Whedon has been accused of acting inappropriately while on the set of the 2017 film Justice League. Ray Fisher, who played Victor Stone (a.k.a. Cyborg) in the movie, said that Whedon’s treatment of the cast and crew on the film was unprofessional and abusive in a tweet posted on July 1. The tweet can be viewed here.

“Joss Wheadon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable. He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. Accountability>Entertainment,” Fisher wrote.

Fisher didn’t offer any additional detail on his allegations. In a previous tweet posted on June 29, he wrote that he “forcefully retracts every bit” of a comment he made at a Comic-Con panel suggesting that Whedon was a great guy.

Whedon took over the direction of Justice League from Zack Snyder, who was originally set to direct the film. Partway through the shoot, Snyder was forced to step away because of a family tragedy. Fisher also stated at Comic-Con that Whedon was the right person to take over from Snyder.

After the original cut of Justice League was released in theaters, fans of Snyder demanded that his version of the film be made available. After years of campaigning, Snyder has agreed to release his version of the movie exclusively on HBO Max. Right now, Snyder has kept the details of the project vague but said that Whedon had re-shot much of what Snyder had intended to put in the finished film.

This is the first allegation against Whedon that describes this type of behavior on set. Previously, his ex-wife Kai Cole wrote an open letter suggesting that Whedon was not the high-minded feminist that many of his fans believe him to be. The letter explained that Whedon’s numerous affairs were the reason that their marriage had ended.

“Now that it is finally public, I want to let women know that he is not who he pretends to be. I want the people who worship him to know he is human, and the organizations giving him awards for his feminist work, to think twice in the future about honoring a man who does not practice what he preaches,” Cole wrote in the letter, which was published in 2017 according to Vulture.

Whedon is best known for directing The Avengers and creating series like Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which still receives praise for the way it focused on a complicated TV heroine.