Catelynn Baltierra Rocks Sexy New Hairstyle On Instagram

Catelynn Baltierra, of MTV’s Teen Mom OG fame, got a major makeover recently. She shared the happy results on Instagram Wednesday. Over 40,000 fans hit the “like” button in the first hour.

The image showed Catelynn side-by-side, displaying her look before and after the transformation.

In the first picture, she faced away from the camera. Light blond locks on the bottom half gave way to her natural mahogany color, which appeared to have been growing in for quite some time.

In previous posts on her Instagram page, she was regularly seen with her honey-colored hair in loose curls that framed her face and spilled several inches past her shoulders.

In this image, her unkempt mane was brushed out and looked ready for some loving care.

As reported by CNN in May, concerns related to the coronavirus have required millions of businesses who were deemed to be non-essential to close. As a result, many “normal” behaviors — such as getting one’s hair professionally styled — had been halted for months.

“From Atlanta to Dubai, many of us rely on our hairdressers, braiders and colorists to help us craft the image we show to the world, which plays an important role when it comes to our self-esteem. And from the number of social media posts about home buzz cuts and rapidly growing roots (as well as the rise of black-market haircuts), their absence has been felt,” the article stated.

To the delight of many, most likely Catelynn included, the gradual reopening of salons has allowed people to pamper themselves after a long period of abstinence.

In the “after” photo, Catelynn’s long hair was chopped into a smart angled bob with long bangs. It appears to have been trimmed up to the nape of her neck in the back, which transitioned to pieces in the front that grazed her collarbones.

Dramatic dye completed the look. The faded blond was replaced by a stunning vibrant purple that faded gradually into the deep brown of her natural color.

In both images, she posed in front of a white brick wall, which provided a neutral background that helped accentuate her gorgeous appearance. Her bright blue eyes were defined with pink shadow, black liner, and mascara. She also wore a disposable mask.

A number of Catelynn’s 3.7 million Instagram followers were quick to compliment her new style.

“You look amazing!!!!” encouraged a follower.

“Girlll how magical,” another gushed, following the comment with a crystal ball and smiling kitty emoji.

“THAT CUT THOO [sic],” a third person exclaimed.

