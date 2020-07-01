‘RHOBH’ Star Brandi Glanville Claims Dorit Kemsley Doesn’t Know Her, Suggests She Get A ‘New Accent’

Brandi Glanville is not impressed with Dorit Kemsley and her much-talked-about accent.

Brandi Glanville took aim at her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star, Dorit Kemsley, during a recent appearance on The Rumour Mill podcast.

While chatting with the host about a previous comment she made during an Instagram Live chat with her fans and followers, which included Brandi suggesting that Dorit is a “thot” who she has no thoughts about at all, Brandi was asked if her opinion of her cast mate had changed since she made the comment.

“It’s like, she’s pretty, good … great,” Brandi said, according to a report shared by Reality Blurb on June 30.

After seemingly starting off on a good foot when it came to her comments about Dorit, Brandi quickly changed her tune about her co-star, telling the host of the podcast that Dorit doesn’t know her and was thrown off by the way in which she spoke to her as if she did during production on the currently airing episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“She doesn’t know me and some of the stuff she’s said to me without her knowing me I was like, ‘Honey, go find a new accent. Leave me alone,'” Brandi recalled, throwing some shade at Dorit’s much-talked-about accent.

As fans of the show well know, Dorit has a combination of accents in which she speaks due to the many countries she’s lived in over the years, including London and Italy. However, because Dorit is originally from Connecticut, many viewers of the hit series have been left confused by the way in which she speaks.

While Brandi wasn’t impressed with the behavior Dorit exhibited during filming on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10, she went on to tell the podcast host that she believes Dorit is a “pretty” lady.

Dorit Kemsley attends the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Brandi also said she was “nervous” about the upcoming episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during her appearance on the podcast because she never knows for sure what will make it to air.

Although Brandi is believed to have filmed with the ladies of the show on a number of occasions in late 2019, she said that she was unsure about whether her producers would be airing the “whole story” of what went down between her and her cast mates or only a portion of what they filmed.

Brand then admitted that when it came to her time in front of the cameras, she did say “a couple of really stupid things” during Season 10.