Luciana Del Mar Stuns In A Tight Sports Bra & Matching Shorts At The Gym

Luciana Del Mar went scantily clad in her most recent Instagram upload on Wednesday afternoon. The gorgeous model flashed her toned body as she posed for the racy pic while at the gym. In the caption of the post, she encouraged her followers to believe in themselves in order to accomplish amazing things.

In the stunning snap, Luciana looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a skintight white sports bra. The garment fit snugly around her chest while putting her muscular arms and shoulders in the spotlight. It featured a racy cutout in the front that showcased her abundant cleavage.

She also sported a pair of white booty shorts. The high-waisted bottoms wrapped tightly around her flat tummy and petite waist while hugging her curvy hips and booty. Her long, lean legs were on full display in the shot as well.

Luciana sat on a black bench with one hand behind her head and the other resting next to her. She arched her back and bent her knees while giving a sultry stare into the camera. In the background, some gym equipment could be seen.

Luciana wore her long, dark hair parted down the middle. She styled the brunette locks in straight strands that fell behind her back and tumbled over one shoulder.

She opted for a full face of makeup. The application appeared to consist of mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner, as well as pink eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to highlighter her skin with pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering glow on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes. She seemed to complete the look with light pink lipstick.

Luciana’s 900,000-plus followers made short work of showing their appreciation for the post. The photo garnered more than 3,500 likes within the first hour after it was uploaded. Fans also swarmed the comments section to leave over 170 messages during that time.

“Stunning gorgeous and beautiful u are,” one follower gushed.

“You’re on fire,” declared another.

“Your beauty deserves a reverence for all eternity,” a third social media user wrote.

“Absolutely gorgeous!!!” a fourth person commented.

The model doesn’t seem to be shy when it comes to showing some skin in her online posts. She’s been known to pose in skimpy lingerie, tiny bathing suits, and tight workout gear on a regular basis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Luciana most recently thrilled her followers when she went scantily clad in some black lingerie. To date, that post has reeled in more than 22,000 likes and over 500 comments.