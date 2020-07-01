Cuban Bombshell Aylen Alvarez Stuns In A Stylish Peach Bikini

Aylen Alvarez stunned many of her 3.7 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, July 1, when she took to the popular social media platform to post a smoldering snapshot of herself clad in a skimpy bikini that showcased her hourglass figure.

The Cuban model — who is also known on Instagram by her married name, Aylen Davis — was captured outdoors as she posed under a thatch roof. Her surroundings included some houses, faux rocks and palm trees. Alvarez was in a three-quarter stance as she propped the back leg up, showcasing her shapely quads. She took one arm arm to touch the roof while placing the other one near her chest.

Alvarez sizzled in a peach-colored two-piece bathing suit that featured clear PVC straps that stretched over her shoulders and around her back. The top boasted small triangles that sat high, exposing a bit of underboob. They were widely spaced, showcasing her ample cleavage. She teamed it with a pair of matching bottoms with the same clear straps, which Alvarez wore high on her sides in a way that enhanced the contrast between her tiny waist and curvy hips.

She completed her look with a snakeskin-print kimono that reached to her mid-calves. She wore it off her shoulders, preventing it from blocking her bikini.

Her brunette hair was in a middle part and worn down in perfectly straight strands. Alvarez also opted to wear a full face of makeup, which seemingly included dark shadow, liner, mascara, nude lipstick and bronzer.

In the caption, Alvarez revealed her post was a paid partnership with Fashion Nova, a brand she represents as a model and ambassador, and listed detailed information about each item she wore in the photo, including style and color.

The post proved to be popular with her fans, garnering more than 19,000 likes and upwards of 400 comments in just one hour. Instagram users took to the comments section to shower Alvarez in compliments, which came in a several languages, particularly English and Spanish.

“What a beauty you are,” one user wrote.

“Omg @aylen25 you look absolutely stunning. Awesome sexy curves hun,” replied another fan.

“Aylen or Amen,” a third one chimed in.

“OMG! [heart-eyes emoji] SO GORGEOUS!” raved a fourth admirer.

