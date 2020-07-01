Sommer Ray Flaunts Her Sculpted Figure In Flowery Workout Bra & Bike Shorts

Sommer Ray teased her fans with a new quartet of photos on her Instagram page on Wednesday afternoon. The model and fashion designer shared the new snaps in an effort to showcase some of her workout wear and her millions of followers went crazy for these.

Each of the four photos included in Sommer’s new post featured her wearing a workout bra and biker shorts from her line of gear. The pieces were in a floral design that featured a white background covered in flowers and leaves in various shades of pink, yellow, blue, green, and purple.

The workout bra provided solid coverage in the front with a wide band under the breasts and a scoop neck. Sommer teased fans with a hint of cleavage in this top, and she also showed off the T-back that highlighted her stunning, fit, and tanned physique.

“How are you so perfectttt,” questioned one of Sommer’s fans.

The biker shorts also provided solid coverage while still allowing Sommer to give off a sexy vibe. The shorts sat high on Sommer’s waist, covering her navel, and ended at her mid-thigh. The shorts beautifully flaunted the model’s curvy booty and hourglass curves.

The first photo showed Sommer from the front, standing with one hip cocked. She had her golden-hued tresses cascading over her shoulders and she smiled broadly with her eyes closed as she gave peace signs with both of her hands.

“You have the most beautiful smile in the world,” declared a follower.

Both the first and second photos in this post allowed Sommer to showcase her flat tummy and curvy backside, while the final snap was all about her pert derriere.

It took only an hour for Sommer’s quartet of stunning snaps to receive more than 350,000 likes and nearly 1,500 comments. It was clear that Sommer represented her line well in these photos as many people were itching to get their hands on these gorgeous pieces of workout gear.

“How can somebody be this perfect It makes no sense,” praised another fan.

“you’re even more beautiful than your clothes I love it,” someone else noted.

Sommer previously shared some other pieces from her collection made in this floral pattern. Everything she designs generates a lot of love from her fans and this latest biker short and workout bra pairing seemingly did the same.

These snapshots did not feature a particularly glamorous look or background, but Sommer’s millions of followers didn’t care. They were focused on her stunning physique and natural beauty and obviously loved what they saw.