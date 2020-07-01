Beavis And Butt-Head Returning To Comedy Central In Two-Season Deal

Beavis and Butt-Head, the venerable MTV series that was a staple on the network on the network for much of the ’90s, is returning, this time to Comedy Central, for a 2-season deal, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

On Wednesday, the ViacomCBS-owned channel announced that original series creator Mike Judge will provide the voice-overs of both characters, as well as write and produce the new series.

“We are thrilled to be working with Mike Judge and the great team at 3 Arts again as we double down on adult animation at Comedy Central,” said ViacomCBS spokesperson Chris McCarthy.

The new series will be “re-imagined” and will put the characters in a “whole new Gen Z world,” and will touch on themes that new audiences who are not familiar with the original series, and fans of the original series, can all enjoy.

“Beavis and Butt-Head were a defining voice of a generation, and we can’t wait to watch as they navigate the treacherous waters of a world light-years from their own,” McCarthy said.

Judge, for his part, also welcomed the return of the characters that made him famous.

“It seemed like the time was right to get stupid again,” he said, via CNN.

Rick Diamond / Getty Images for Americana Music

Beavis and Butt-Head began as a short on MTV’s Liquid Television. So popular were the dimwitted teen metalheads that they soon got their own MTV show, which aired on the channel from 1993-1997, with the channel producing as many as 50 episodes per season.

The show spawned a merchandising empire as well as a 1996 feature film, Beavis and Butt-Head Do America.

The antics of the teen couch potatoes brought critical acclaim for its scathing social commentary. It also brought an equal amount of criticism for its often-violent and sometimes sexual content.

However, by the end of its run, the series had run its course, and was relegated to the dustbin of ’90s nostalgia.

The show returned briefly for a revival that ran between for a few weeks in late 2011. Like the planned revival, the 2011 iteration also saw the duo addressing pop culture touchstones of its time. For example, while watching a video that took place in Detroit, Butt-Head asked, “Uhhh, is this the Real Housewives of Detroit?,” as MLive reported at the time.

Meanwhile, it looks as if animation may be a staple on TV for the foreseeable future. Animated properties such as Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers are worth billions, and compared to live-action shows, they are extremely cheap to make. What’s more, much of the work on animated properties can be done by people working by themselves, rather than in a studio, and the coronavirus pandemic might shut down or significantly curtail TV shows produced with live actors for the near future.