David Foster Denies He Divorced Former ‘RHOBH’ Star Yolanda Hadid Due To Her Lyme Disease Struggle

David Foster doesn't want fans thinking he left his ex-wife because she was sick.

David Foster opened up about his split from former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Yolanda Hadid, which came after just four years of marriage in 2016, during the taping of his new Netflix documentary, David Foster: Off the Record.

According to a July 1 report from Us Weekly magazine, David confirmed on his new show that he did not call it quits with Yolanda due to the fact that she was suffering from Lyme disease after being diagnosed with the illness just a short time after their November 2011 wedding.

“The fact of the matter is, that is not the reason why I left,” David stated. “It was for a different reason, which I will never disclose.”

Looking back at the time he spent with Yolanda, David said that he was frequently recognized for his role alongside Yolanda on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. While David wasn’t a full-time cast member of the series, he was seen on and off from Season 3 until Season 6 and still gets recognized by fans years after his last cameo.

Although some Bravo fans would surely be excited to cross paths with the music producer, he isn’t always thrilled with the notoriety he’s gained as a reality star and said on his show that he would love to remind the people who have come up to him that he has won an impressive 16 Grammys.

“‘I’ve sold half a billion records. F**k that show,'” he would love to say.

While Yolanda and David split in late 2015, just one month after celebrating their four-year wedding anniversary, their divorce wasn’t finalized until two years later in 2017.

Prior to marrying Yolanda in 2011, David was married three other times to Linda Thompson, Rebecca Dyer and B.J. Cook, and because of his many marriages, David often finds that he is more known for his chaotic personal life and his stints on reality television thanks music.

“I was married to Linda who was married to [Caitlyn] Jenner, who then married Kris Kardashian, and had the Jenner kids and the Kardashian kids and then I was married Yolanda Hadid, who had Gigi and Bella,” he explained, also noting that he shares daughters with Rebecca and B.J.

David Foster attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, David celebrated his one-year anniversary with his current wife, Katharine McPhee, at the end of last month and in honor of the occasion, the former American Idol contestant shared a stunning photo of herself posing alongside David in her Zac Posen wedding gown on Instagram.