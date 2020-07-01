Christina Milian Wows Fans In Low-Cut White Garment With Long Train

Christina Milian took to Instagram to treat fans with a new photo of herself. The 38-year-old shows off her outfits via the social media platform regularly and didn’t disappoint with her most recent post.

Milian — who gave birth to her son earlier this year — stunned in a low-cut white garment with long sleeves and large shoulder pads. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage, which she accessorized with a necklace, and featured a long train that fell to the floor. She paired the ensemble with high-waisted jeans and black heels that showcased her toes. The “When You Look at Me” hitmaker kept her nails short with a coat of white polish and styled her dark curly hair down for the occasion. For her makeup application, Milian appeared to have applied lipstick and mascara.

In the image, the Love Don’t Cost a Thing actress posed in what looked to be the middle of the road. She crossed her legs over and placed one hand on her hip. Milian rested her other arm beside her and tilted her head up. She looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression and made everything look effortless.

Milian didn’t add a geotag with her upload. However, for her caption, she stated she was born in New Jersey but was raised in the DMV.

In the tags, she credited the brand Fashion Nova for her outfit and also mentioned in her caption that she is a partner for the company.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 38,000 likes and over 330 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 6.3 million followers.

“Get out of my dreams and get into my heart,” one user wrote.

“You are absolutely beautiful,” another devotee shared, adding the love heart emoji.

“BEAUTIFUL WOMAN,” remarked a third fan passionately in capital letters.

“This outfit looks so pretty on you. I really like you Christina,” a fourth admirer commented.

Milian is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media audience. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the singer posed alongside her daughter, Violet, 10, at what looked to be a water park. The duo was captured sitting on the end of a water slide in front of a clear blue sky. Milian wore a black swimsuit set and sported her dark long hair down. She appeared to be makeup-free and boasted her beautiful complexion in the sun. Milian accessorized with a couple of necklaces and no other visible jewelry. Her daughter also wore a swimsuit with her hair in plaits.