Anastasiya Kvitko Flaunts Serious Cleavage In A Low-Cut Summer Dress

Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko tantalized her Instagram followers with her latest post, in which she flaunted a serious amount of cleavage in a low-cut summer dress. Anastasiya didn’t include a geotag that specified her location, but she appeared to be in a luxurious-looking space. She sat on a gray chair with patterned pillows tucked behind her, and the room had floor-to-ceiling windows along one side that filled the space with natural light.

The ensemble Anastasiya wore in the snap was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and she tagged the brand in both the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. The dress featured super thin straps that stretched over Anastasiya’s shoulders, offering a bit of support, and had a low-cut neckline that revealed a serious amount of cleavage. Anastasiya’s ample assets looked ready to burst out of the feminine dress, and a tie detail under the bust further accentuated her curves.

The garment clung to her slim waist before flaring back out over her voluptuous hips, and the entire dress was crafted from a cream-colored fabric with a delicate blue and rust print on it. The photo was cropped so that not all of her legs were visible in the shot, but the hem of her mini dress was pulled up slightly so that a large portion of her thigh was on display.

Anastasiya kept the accessories simple, wearing a watch on one wrist and a few bangles on the other. She didn’t add any necklace that might distract from the neckline of the garment.

Anastasiya’s long locks tumbled down her chest and arm in a sleek blow-out, with a few shorter strands framing her face. Her beauty look was simple yet stunning, with bold brows framing her eyes and she appeared to have a nude hue on her plump lips.

Her followers absolutely loved the update, and the post racked up over 35,500 likes and 4,014 comments within just one hour of going live.

“Omg you are so gorgeous my heart skipped a beat just looking at you,” one fan commented.

“You are so beautiful,” another added, followed by a string of heart eyes emoji.

“An angel on earth,” one follower wrote.

“Absolutely stunning omg a masterpiece,” yet another fan commented.

Anastasiya loves to select pieces that show off her ample assets. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a double update in which she rocked a pink crop top with short sleeves and a scandalously revealing neckline. The look was also by Fashion Nova, and she kept the accessories simple again, wearing just a watch in the smoking-hot pictures.