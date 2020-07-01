‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Preview For Thursday: Eric & Quinn Wed Despite A Family Boycott

The Bold and the Beautiful preview for Thursday, July 2 flashes back to Eric Forrester (John McCook) and Quinn Fuller’s (Rena Sofer) wedding. The patriarch and his bride had a rocky start to their wedding when only one guest showed up for the ceremony, per Soaps.

The weekly theme of “Love Conquers All” celebrates intimate moments when The Bold and the Beautiful characters decided to fight for their love. The vintage soap opera episode first aired on September 26, 2016.

Steffy & Ridge’s Plot

Before Quinn became the Forrester matriarch, everybody rightfully hated her. Those who follow the sudser know that Quinn sometimes did crazy things to get what she wanted. Not too long ago, The Bold and the Beautiful aired the classic episode where Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) realized that Quinn had kidnapped and brainwashed him. This was typical behavior for Quinn before she married Eric.

Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) decided to boycott Eric’s wedding and convinced the rest of the family not to attend. They thought that if no one pitched, Eric would call off the wedding.

Although the Forrester clan felt bad for not going to the wedding, they heeded Ridge and Steffy’s wishes. Nobody attended Eric’s wedding and he was visibly upset that they did not care enough to be there.

Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) and Eric Forrester (John McCook) tied the knot against their families’ wishes. Sean Smith / CBS

Eric & Quinn Tied The Knot

Quinn walked down the aisle with tears in her eyes. Although her own son, Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks), was also not in attendance, she felt her husband’s pain. Ivy Forrester (Ashleigh Brewer) was the only family member who came to their wedding and she knew that it cut Eric to the core.

Quinn told him that they didn’t need to go through with the ceremony. She told him not to marry her and that she didn’t want him to lose his family because of her. She said that the Forrester clan were boycotting the ceremony because they wanted the best for Eric and not because they wanted to hurt him.

However, Eric remained firm and told her that he wanted to marry her. His family could not make this decision for him and he wanted Quinn to be a part of his life forever.

The wedding officiant, played by gossip blogger Perez Hilton, began the ceremony. Eric and Quinn said the traditional vows before speaking from their hearts. Quinn wanted to bring good into Eric’s life while Eric promised to love her for the rest of his life.

Later, Eric surprised his bride with her portrait above the mantelpiece. Quinn loved his gesture and they kissed.

Ivy confronted the family at Forrester Creations. They were surprised that Eric had gone through with the ceremony. All of them, except Steffy and Ridge, felt bad for letting Eric down.