Fitness Trainer Chanel DeLisser Flaunts Chiseled Physique In Liquid Leggings

Chanel DeLisser showed off her insane physique to her 791,000 Instagram followers on Wednesday, July 1, with her most recent post. The fitness trainer took to the popular photo-sharing app to post a selfie in which she rocked a flattering workout set that put her toned bod fully on display.

DeLisser was seen indoors amid gym machinery and other equipment as she stood in front of a mirror. She held her iPhone near her face to the capture the photo. According to the geotag, she was at the Strong House Fitness in Los Angeles, California.

She sported a pair of liquid leggings in a shiny, pink fabric that clung to her shapely quads. It sat above her belly button, outlining her itty-bitty waist. DeLisser hooked her thumb on the waistband to pull it down, exposing her chiseled stomach. Up top, she had on a white sports bra with thin straps that went around her neck. It also included a low neckline that teased a bit of her cleavage. The black logo indicated the top was from Nike.

DeLisser completed her gym look with a black headband that had the Nike logo emblazoned in white. She wore her raven hair styled down in wavy strands.

DeLisser paired her photo with a motivational caption in which she discussed the importance of caring for one’s body, inside and out. She remained those who might be feeling discouraged to stay consistent, but to also be patient.

Within the first hour, the photo has attracted more than 5,100 likes and over 110 comments from fans. Many of them took to the comments section to praise her bod while others complimented her on her outfit and replied to her caption.

“Yes I love that ‘celebration for what your body can do!'” one user wrote.

“Love those leggings on you!!” said another one of her fans.

“Your body is goals! [two heart-eyes emoji] I have so much trouble staying consistent!” a third one chimed in.

“Bonita [heart-eyes emoji] [face blowing heart kiss] [fire] Woman goals,” added a fourth fan, who used the Spanish word for “pretty”.

DeLisser often uses her Instagram feed to share content that features her gym-honed physique. As reported by The Inquisitr, she previously posted another photo that also saw her in a gym while wearing a mismatched two-piece set. On her upper body, she had on a white sports bra with thick straps and a low-cut neckline. She paired it with skintight gray shorts from Under Armour, as shown by the logo printed on the waistband. She accessorized her look with red glasses.