Courtney Stodden Posts Bizarre Hot Tub Video With Brian Austin Green As Their Dating Status Is Questioned

Courtney Stodden posted a strange video to Instagram late Tuesday. The star filmed from a hot tub with actor Brian Austin Green. The post comes as sources close to the situation have insisted that their relationship is platonic, according to TMZ.

Michael Buckner / Getty Images for Specticast

The video shows the pair in a hot tub at an unknown location. The post was geotagged for Malibu, California. While the exact location of the hot tub was not revealed, the actor owns a home in the beachside community. Austin Green has also been spending time in quarantine Malibu, according to People. There was lots of noise in the background of the video, which appeared to be people talking.

Austin Green was shirtless, and Courtney was wearing what appeared to be a swimsuit, although only the pink strap around her neck could be seen. The actress accessorized with large hoop earrings and her makeup was thoroughly applied.

The short clip started with Austin Green talking.

“What are you saying sorry for,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor stated. It was unknown who he was speaking to or what it was about.

From there, the pair addressed someone named Ashley. Courtney first started to by saying, “Hey Ashley.” The camera then passed to Austin Green, who Stodden referred to by a nickname from the popular television show in which the actor appeared.

“Here’s 90210”, the blonde said as the camera moved to focus on Austin Green.

From there, the Knots Landing star greeted the unknown person.

“Ashley, hello, how are ya,” the podcaster said as he used his thumb to rub under his nose.

Courtney was then giggling as she pretended to be unaware of who the actor was.

“I’ve never seen him. I don’t know who this is,” the blonde joked as the camera went back and forth between the pair. The short clip then ended.

Romance rumors swirled a few weeks ago when the pair were spotted grabbing lunch out in the Los Angeles area. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the two were seen holding hands as they picked up Mexican takeout food. However, according to the TMZ report, despite the hand-holding pictures, the pair are just friends.

Austin Green and Stodden reportedly met online a little over a month ago. The conversations began over the possibility of them collaborating on some music together, and after a bunch of chatting online, the two met in person, TMZ reported.

Austin Green is fresh off of a relationship with actress Megan Fox. The two recently separated for the second time after nearly ten years of marriage. Stodden is also newly single. The model announced her divorce from Doug Stodden back in March. The pair was also married for ten years.