Peter Madrigal Talks ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 9 And Reveals If He Attended Stassi Schroeder’s Birthday Party

Peter Madrigal is opening up about the show's future and Stassi Schroeder's recent bash.

Peter Madrigal recently opened up about the upcoming ninth season of Vanderpump Rules.

Weeks after Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni were fired from the Bravo reality series, the longtime SUR Restaurant manger appeared on the #No Filter With Zack Peter podcast, where he spoke about what is to come and revealed whether or not he was invited to Stassi’s recent 32nd birthday party, which was held at the Los Angeles home of Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz.

After Zack questioned Peter about whether or not he wanted to return to the show for its new season, Peter confirmed he is on board with reprising his ongoing guest position.

“Absolutely, yes. Definitely,” he stated.

As for “taking over the show,” Peter said he was not planning to do that. Instead, he would love to move forward with the role he’s held since Season 1 as the rest of the cast prepares to begin filming without their recently fired co-stars, Stassi, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni.

“Yeah, I definitely want to return. Yes, absolutely,” Peter shared.

Although filming on new seasons typically begins before this time of year, there have been a number of delays in production due to the recent cast shakeup and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in much of Los Angeles being shut down. That said, the Vanderpump Rules cast did recently reunite in Los Angeles for a fun celebration with Stassi.

While Peter and Stassi have been friends for several years and actually dated before the show began airing in January 2013, Peter confirmed to Zack that he was not present when Stassi celebrated her birthday wth her former Vanderpump Rules co-stars, including Jax Taylor and Kristen.

“I was not invited to that party, no,” he revealed.

As Vanderpump Rules fans may have heard, Stassi was photographed arriving to Katie and Tom’s home at the end of June to celebrate her birthday after revealing she is expecting a baby girl on Instagram days prior.

Araya Diaz / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, a number of Vanderpump Rules fans have expressed frustration with the fact that Stassi and Kristen will no longer be appearing on new episodes of the show, many of whom have also signed petitions in hopes of changing Bravo’s mind in regard to their decision to move forward with Season 9 without the two women on board,

According to one particular petition, firing the two ladies did more harm than good when it came to sending a message to viewers.

“If we have learned anything during these last few weeks, it is that these hard conversations need to be had. Firing these cast members for something that happened years ago, is more harmful than helpful,” the creator wrote.