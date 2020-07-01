Catherine Giudici And Sean Lowe Enjoy A Family Picnic In Their Backyard

Catherine Giudici offered fans a fun alternative to dining out this summer.

Catherine Giudici, the wife of former Bachelor Sean Lowe, took to Instagram on Tuesday, June 30 to share a sweet photo of she and her family enjoying a picnic in their backyard in Dallas, Texas. The post was made with the intention of presenting fans and followers with an alternative to dining out this summer.

In the photo, Giudici and Lowe are seated side by side in two light blue lawn chairs. Giudici wore an off the shoulder blue and white striped sundress. She accessorized with a pair of white framed cat eye sunglasses and wore her long dark hair down naturally. She smiled at the camera as she held her infant daughter Mia on her lap.

Lowe sat on her other side, barefoot and looking casual in a plain T-shirt and shorts. At their feet were their two other children, 3 year old Samuel and 1 year old Isaiah. The two little boys seemed to be enjoying the picnic, Samuel’s hand in a cardboard to-go box and Isaiah licking one of his fingers. The family was surrounded by a number of to-go boxes and bags all from Uber Eats, the company that Giudici was promoting with this particular post. An opened box of pepperoni pizza was visible at Giudici’s feet.

In her caption, the mother of three noted that summer will be a lot different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many street fairs and festivals that would typically be enjoyed during this time have been cancelled. Many restaurants are not opening to capacity. However, this does not mean that summer dining still can’t be enjoyed in other ways, such as like a picnic complete with one’s favorite takeout food.

She went on to say that ordering out also allows families to still support local restaurants that might be struggling during this time. Many fans of Giudici and her family showed a lot of love on the post, which racked up over 32,000 likes. Hundreds of fans took to the comments section to compliment her on the sweet post.

“Oh wow such a great family picture…I googled you guys…been wondering what happened after that Bachelor show….wow happy to see your awesome family!” one person wrote.

“Such a beautiful family. One of my all time favorite Bachelor couples! Enjoy summer!” another person remarked.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Giudici and Lowe remain one of the most popular couples to emerge from Bachelor nation having celebrated six years of marriage together. The pair intend to welcome at least one more child into their family, perhaps by means of adoption.