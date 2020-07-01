Genesis Lopez Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Plunging Red Bra & Sheer Lace Underwear

On Wednesday, July 1, American fitness model Genesis Lopez uploaded a series of sizzling snaps for her 4.8 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The photos, which were taken with Genesis’s smartphone, showed the 27-year-old standing before a sizable mirror in a white-walled room. Palm trees can be seen through the window in the background.

The Instagram star flaunted her fantastic figure in a plunging red bra and a pair of black high-cut sheer underwear with lace detailing. The lingerie put her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and curvaceous hips on full display, much to the delight of her audience. Genesis kept the sexy look simple and accessorized with only a pair of pearl stud earrings.

For the casual photoshoot, the brunette bombshell styled her hair in a top knot bun. She opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup, which seemed to have featured filled-in eyebrows, black eyeliner, and false eyelashes.

In the first image, Genesis struck a flirtatious pose by jutting out her hips and placing one of her hands on the back of her neck. She gazed at her phone screen with a small smile playing on her lips, as she snapped the selfie. The model changed her expression in the following photo by playfully sticking out her tongue.

In the caption, the social media sensation wished fans a “Happy Wednesday.” She also seemed to be making reference to the coronavirus pandemic and expressed an interest in her followers’ safety.

The provocative post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 25,000 likes. Many of her admirers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You look so beautiful,” wrote a fan, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Beautiful and perfect,” added a different devotee.

“[You’re] beautiful my lady I [l]ove you so [much],” remarked another follower.

“No word[s] to [e]xpress how amazing you look,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

As fans are aware, the digital influencer is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. Recently, she uploaded a video, in which she wore a tiny yellow bikini. That post has been viewed over 364,000 times since it was shared.