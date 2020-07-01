Donald Trump Reportedly Regrets Listening To Jared Kushner’s ‘Woke Sh*t’

President Donald Trump reportedly regrets listening to his son-in-law Jared Kushner and has decided that going forward, he will be trusting his own instincts more, according to multiple sources who spoke to Axios.

The report claims that the president has told several people in his orbit that listening to Jared’s “woke sh*t” has had a negative impact on his political standing.

Kushner reportedly told Trump that he should bow to pressure for police reform after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in late May. After weeks of protests, including several that turned violent and one that prompted the president to allegedly spend some time in the White House bunker, Trump signed an executive order aimed at reforming law enforcement in the U.S.

But the executive order was met with backlash from progressive who found it to be toothless, while undermining his “law and order” message with the right.

Apparently, the change of heart came after Trump watching a Fox News segment featuring host Tucker Carlson, who is currently the highest-rated host on cable news. In the segment, Carlson attacked Trump for listening to Kushner.

“In 2016, Donald Trump ran as a law-and-order candidate because he meant it,” Carlson said. “And his views remain fundamentally unchanged today. But the president’s famously sharp instincts, the ones that won him the presidency almost four years ago, have been since subverted at every level by Jared Kushner.”

Reportedly, Trump wasn’t interested in police reform and only pushed it after Kushner suggested that he should. He now apparently believes that the move didn’t win over any Black Americans.

In recent days, Trump has doubled down on his message of law and order. He tweeted that he would veto defense spending legislation if it specified that Confederate leaders’ names would be removed from military bases, something progressives have been fighting for. He has also championed arresting anyone who damages statues during protests.

On Wednesday, he tweeted criticism of a Black Lives Mural slated to be painted in front of Trump tower.

Axios argues that Trump will likely continue to push his message against Black Lives Matter protesters and in support of additional funding for law enforcement rather than try to compromise with people on the left because the president is sure it will fire up his base.

“He truly believes there is a silent majority out there that’s going to come out in droves in November,” a source said.

The White House pushed back on the report in a statement.

“Numerous anonymous sources have attempted to provide separation between Jared and the president. They have failed for the last three and a half years. They are not going to be successful today either,” a White House official said.