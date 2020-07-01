Laura Sagra Puts Summer-Ready Body On Display In Sparkly Navy Bikini

Laura Sagra turned up the heat in a sizzling bikini that drove her Instagram fans wild. She wore a sparkly navy bikini that left very little to the imagination as she tried to sunbathe outdoors.

Laura took to social media on Wednesday morning and wished for the summer to return. She also posted an emoji of a sun hiding behind a cloud. It seems as if the model was longing for warmer days. However, she wasn’t waiting around for the seasons to change and she rocked a skimpy swimsuit and displayed her insane figure while sitting poolside anyway.

The Colombian model flaunted her summer-ready body in an elegant bikini. The top had full cups that covered her breasts and nude fabric surrounding the cups. She displayed her ample cleavage in the bikini that also had a double underband strap that supported her bust.

Very little can be seen of the bikini bottoms, save for a sliver of two straps that sat high on her hips and exposed her thick booty and toned thighs.

The social media star showed off her enviable abs as she posed for the camera. Her ripped stomach and tiny waist were on display as she relaxed outdoors.

Laura styled her hair in a side-part. She let her blonde mane tumble down her back and onto the patio surrounding the pool. She also appeared to be wearing a full face of makeup that highlighted her eyes, cheekbones, and lips.

The influencer teased her fans with a seductive yet relaxed pose. She sat on a tiled patio that surrounded the pool. She barely dipped her toes in the water as she leaned back with her hands splayed behind her. She tilted her head back, as if worshiping the sun, and closed her eyes in a quiet moment of contemplation.

In the background, the blue water rippled and glass patio doors led to a covered porch where striped rattan chairs waited invitingly.

Although Laura recently posted her offering, her post was already being inundated with likes and comments.

One fan thought that Laura looked like a mythical sea creature in her dark blue attire.

“Like a mermaid,” they gushed.

Another kept their compliment simple.

“You are very beautiful, my love (heart emoji),” they raved.

A third Instagram user referenced Laura’s caption and waxed lyrical about her beauty.

“And you’re shining more than sun (flame emoji),” they mused.

Laura is not the only Instagram model in her family. She is the sister of one of the hottest fitness influencers on the planet, Anllela Sagra. Therefore, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Laura racked up more than 22,000 views and 224 comments in the two hours since it went live.