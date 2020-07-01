Yovanna Ventura Slays In Lacy White Teddy, Urges Fans To ‘Look For Something Positive Every Day’

Yovanna Ventura shared a jaw-dropping new look on her Instagram page Wednesday that quickly generated a lot of heat. The new pair of photos showcased a revealing piece of lingerie from the Savage X Fenty line and the model’s 5.3 million followers could hardly contain their enthusiasm for this sultry look.

The pair of photos showed Yovanna standing outdoors on a balcony. There were lush, green trees just beyond the building where Yovanna was, and it appeared that a pool was located just beyond the greenery. Yovanna stood against the wrought iron railing of the balcony, a white mug cupped in her hands.

The 24-year-old had her brunette tresses styled in loose waves and a center part. Her locks cascaded down her back and the first photo showed Yovanna tilting her head back slightly with her eyes closed.

The white lacy ensemble that Yovanna chose for these new Instagram photos showcased her phenomenal curves. Thin straps crossed over the model’s shoulders and the skintight teddy perfectly highlighted Yovanna’s slender waist and pert derriere. The hem of the teddy did not fully cover her booty, allowing Yovanna’s fans to see quite a bit of skin.

The second photo in this new post showed Yovanna from the front. She leaned back on the iron railing as she stood in the corner of the balcony. She cocked one hip and bent one knee in order to fully showcase her long, lean legs. Yovanna leaned on one arm as it laid across the iron railing, and the other arm gently draped over the side of the balcony.

Yovanna stared intently toward the photographer and a bright red lipstick added a bright pop of color to the shot. The front of the teddy gave the model an opportunity to flaunt a bit of cleavage and the bottom hem of the teddy rested on her upper thighs.

“The best legs I ever saw in my life baby!!” one fan wrote.

Your legs are INCREDIBLE. So beautiful,” another fan declared.

Yovanna’s caption was an inspirational note encouraging people to look for the positives in their days, even though some days are tougher than others. Her caption clearly resonated with people, although the sexy vibe she gave off with this form-fitting teddy seemed to be what captured most people’s attention.

“You look great princess,” a follower praised.

“Tall glass of omg,” teased someone else.

Yovanna has shared plenty of enticing photos over the past few weeks, her confidence and bold attitude consistently stunning her millions of followers. It appeared that these teddy shots were quickly becoming favorites among her millions of followers as everybody embraced the sultry vibe and jaw-dropping curves the model showcased.