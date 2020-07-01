Jen Selter Rocks A Bold Printed Workout Set & Works Out With Her Four-Legged Friend

Fitness model Jen Selter stunned her 12.7 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a snap in which she flaunted her sculpted figure in a bold workout ensemble. In the picture, Jen had a yoga mat laid out on the ground in front of a wall of floor-to-ceiling windows that provided a stunning view of the water and urban landscape in New York.

A large mirror was positioned in front of the yoga mat, and a small dumbbell was on the ground nearby. Jen wore a workout ensemble that clung to every inch of her sculpted curves. The set was crafted from a blue printed fabric, and featured high-waisted leggings that showcased her sculpted figure to perfection. Jen was laying on her back, so her pert posterior wasn’t visible in the shot, but her chiselled abs were on full display.

Jen paired the leggings with a small sports bra that barely covered anything at all. Thin spaghetti straps stretched over her shoulders, and the scoop neckline revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The sports bra ended just below her bust, leaving plenty of her stomach exposed, even with the high-waisted bottoms.

Jen’s long brunette locks were pulled back in a low ponytail, and she had a navy baseball cap atop her head. The brim of the hat kept part of her face covered, but some of her face was still visible, and she gazed at her four-legged friend in the shot.

Jen’s dog, Gram Selter, was perched on her lap, with his stomach and feet facing her and his paws in the air as he appeared to balance on her lap. Jen finished off the ensemble with a pair of pale sneakers, and her physique was illuminated by the natural sunlight streaming through the windows.

Her followers absolutely loved the sizzling snap, and the post racked up over 41,200 likes within 14 hours, as well as 249 comments.

“Gorgeous like always,” one fan remarked, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Aww cute did he just get a haircut?” another fan asked, loving Gram’s position on Jen’s sculpted body.

“Perfect training partner,” a third fan wrote.

“Love the outfit!” another fan commented.

Jen loves to flaunt her toned figure in workout gear, and frequently thrills her followers with snaps and videos in which she rocks different sets. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Jen posted a video clip in which she modelled several different pairs of colorful leggings, all with coordinating sneakers. She filmed the video clip in front of her wall of shoes, which features white floating shelves topped with sneakers in every color of the rainbow.