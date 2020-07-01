Ana Cheri Smolders In Bandeau Top & Ruffled Skirt While Soaking Up Some Sun

Ana Cheri looked like she was ready to enjoy summer temperatures in her latest Instagram update. On Wednesday, she shared a photo that featured her rocking a white two-piece dress while soaking up some sun.

The fitness model’s post captured her sitting near an outdoor fountain. She leaned back on one hand while she shielded her face from the sun with her other hand. Her bronze skin looked flawless as it popped against the white fabric.

The top of Ana’s dress was a bandeau style with off-the-shoulder sleeves. It cut off just below her breasts, giving her fans a nice look at her abs. The top fit her chest snugly, accentuating her ample bosom. The skirt appeared to be knee-length, and a ruffled edge add a feminine touch. It featured a tie at the side of her waist, and it had a sexy thigh-high slit.

The influencer turned up the heat as she sat with her knee bent, allowing the slit to open, exposing her bare thigh. The view also gave her fans a peek at the back of her thigh. She tilted her head back with her eyes closed and wore a sultry expression on her face.

Ana styled her hair down in loose waves. Her makeup application appeared to include a skin-smoothing foundation, bronze eye shadow, thick eyelashes, and blush on her cheeks. She completed her glam look with a rose gloss on her full lips.

The post was a hit, with more than 40,000 of her admirers hitting the like button within an hour of it being shared to her account.

In the caption, Ana tagged her promotional partner, Fashion Nova. She also wished her fans a good month.

Dozens of Ana’s followers took to the comments to gush over how sexy she looked in the snap.

“so gourgous [sic] looking good mornings precious happy Wednesday God bless you,” one admirer wrote.

“Wow what a incredibly breathtaking beautiful beautiful view,” a second fan commented.

“Whenever I see you everything becomes happy,” quipped a third Instagram user.

“you have exceptional beauty, you are fabulous honey,” a fourth commented read.

Ana seems to know exactly what her followers like to see. From flaunting her figure in flirty dresses to sexy bikinis, she looks good in just about everything she wears. Earlier in the month, she had a little fun with her fans when she shared a snap that saw her pulling down her shorts while flashing her cleavage in a crop top for the camera.