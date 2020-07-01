Katharine McPhee Reveals The ‘Real Reason’ She Married Husband David Foster

Katharine McPhee just shared a major selling point in her relationship.

Katharine McPhee’s marriage to David Foster has garnered a lot of attention over the years due to the fact that the singer is 34 years younger than her husband, several years younger than the majority of his kids, and the fifth wife of her renowned hubby.

However, after a year of marriage, Katharine and David continue to prove their critics wrong in regard to the authenticity of their relationship while also getting cheeky about their attraction to one another along the way.

In one of Katharine’s post recent comedic posts, the former American Idol contestant was seen reacting to a tweet sent out by singer Charlie Puth, who wrote, “The second chord (E minor something) in the intro of ‘I Have Nothing’ by Whitney Houston will always give me chills. That warm pad under the DX7 piano when it comes in wowwwwwwwwww.”

As some may know, David penned the track sung by the late artist many years ago and according to Katharine, it was a major selling point when it came to marrying her partner. In fact, in her silly response to her fellow singer, Katharine said that David’s stunning song was actually the “real reason” she married him in June of last year.

“The real reason I married David,” Katharine replied to Charlie, according to a report shared by Bravo’s The Daily Dish on June 30.

Prior to his relationship and marriage to Katharine, David was married to Yolanda Hadid, who starred on several seasons of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after being brought to the show through her ex-spouse, Mohamed Hadid, who is a close friend of former cast member Lisa Vanderpump.

David and Yolanda divorced in 2017 after splitting in 2016 and one year later, he announced his engagement to Katharine.

Katharine McPhee attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Katharine shared a stunning photo of herself in her Zac Posen wedding gown at the end of last month on Instagram in honor of her one-year wedding anniversary with David. In the caption, Katharine looked back on the special day between her and David as she thanked her husband for loving her and inspiring her in all aspects of her life.”

“I love you. Here’s to the future! (Oh and happy anniversary to the other love of my life – this dreamy dress!),” Katharine added, along with a photo of herself and David inside the London church where they wed.

At the same time, David posted a sweet message to Katharine on his page in which he named her as the love of his life.