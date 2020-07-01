Dua Lipa Poses In Cropped Jumper & Shorts For Cozy Pics With Boyfriend Anwar Hadid

Dua Lipa took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself with her model boyfriend Anwar Hadid. The British singer uses the social media platform regularly and didn’t disappoint with her most recent post.

The “Break My Heart” hitmaker stunned in a black cropped jumper with mid-length sleeves. The item of clothing featured a large graphic print of a smiley face and was paired with high-waisted knitted shorts with a multicolored check pattern. Lipa styled her blond and brunette hair scrapped of her face in a ponytail and kept her nails short. She accessorized with small hoop earrings, a watch, and a ring. For her makeup application, Lipa appeared to have gone for a natural look that included lipstick and eyeliner.

Hadid rocked a graphic Metallica T-shirt paired with pants. He opted for a necklace and showed off the many tattoos inked on his arm.

Lipa posted three images within one upload.

In the first shot, the duo was captured at home on what looked to be a sofa. Lipa held a game console controller in her right hand and threw both her arms in the air while sticking out her tongue. The entertainer closed one eye and sported a happy expression. She posed on her knees next to Hadid who was sat down with one hand in the air.

In the next slide, Lipa rested one arm on Hadid’s shoulder and flashed a smile. In the third and final frame, the couple kept it cozy. Lipa took a selfie lying down on her back while Hadid crouched on his knees on top of her. They both poked out their tongues and looked to be having fun during quarantine.

Lipa geotagged her upload with London, United Kingdom, letting fans know where these photos took place.

For her caption, she told fans these pics were taken in May for British Vogue.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 465,000 likes and over 1,630 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her whopping 47.6 million followers.

“What a beautiful couple,” one user wrote.

“You’re such a cute couple,” another devotee shared.

“I wish you both the best, you deserve the best,” remarked a third fan.

“You are beautiful @dualipa,” a fourth admirer commented, adding numerous love heart emoji.

Lipa is no stranger to wowing her loyal social media audience with her outfits. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she posed in a short-sleeved, loose-fitted white crop top that featured black text written across the chest. To complete the look, Lipa wore tiny white shorts that had frayed hems and sheer black tights.